Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits they need to improve their attacking play. Arteta freely admits we need to improve our attacking game - so how do we do that?. "Practice it more and encourage the players to take more risks, put the ball more often in the box when we have the opportunity to have more bodies there and start to score the big chances that we have, like the game against Everton," he said.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO