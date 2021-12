Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle have to start hauling themselves out of the hole they are in after seeing a first Premier League win of the season wrenched from their grasp.The Magpies looked to be about to break their duck against Norwich courtesy of Callum Wilson’s 61st-minute penalty at St James’ Park despite playing all but nine minutes of the game with 10 men following Ciaran Clark’s early dismissal.However, Teemu Pukki levelled with 11 minutes remaining to extend their winless start to the campaign to 14 games and leave them rooted to the foot of the table with just six...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO