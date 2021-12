Sean Dyche is confident Burnley’s track record for digging themselves out of trouble will serve them well in their latest fight for Premier League survival.On more than one occasion since they returned to the top flight in 2016, the Clarets have found themselves scrapping for their lives before easing across the finishing line and Dyche, who has also guided the club to two top-10 finishes, is convinced that know-how will come in handy once again this season.He said: “I suppose the difference is that experience gives you more belief because our players have experienced these tough spells, they’ve experienced the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO