With the new HBO Max series And Just Like That, fans were thrilled for Sex and the City to return to the small screen. But after 20 years off the air (and a decade since the films), the big question has been, why now? What is it about Carrie’s life, along with Miranda and Charlotte’s, that creates a pressing reason to return to their story? As with many things, it’s a significant life change that sets things off, with the untimely passing of a primary character. And while the tweets reacting to the And Just Like That premiere’s unexpected death are full of sadness, they also recognize it may have been necessary in telling this story.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO