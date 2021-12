The Spencer Museum of Art at KU will use a $1.4 million federal grant to lead a project to incorporate art and art therapy into K-12 schools across Kansas. The grant from the U.S. Department of Education is the largest arts education grant that the University of Kansas has ever received. It will fund a five-year program to help teach educators how to use art and cultural objects to enhance classroom teaching.

KANSAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO