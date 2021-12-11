ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle for representative government needs solid boost

Keene Sentinel
 2 days ago

Democracy,” Winston Churchill famously noted, “ is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”. He made that statement just two years after the end of World War II. And though democracy had often seemed paramount...

