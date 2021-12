A.I.M. United Speeds to the Win in $200,000 Major League Show Jumping Competition, Sponsored by La Quinta Club & Resort. Thermal, Calif. – Dec. 4, 2021 – CSI5* competition continued on Saturday at Desert Holiday I. The grass field CSI5* riders were focused on the Major League Show Jumping (MLSJ) tour’s final stop in the 10 event series as the last team competition took place on the turf as the feature class of the day. Eight teams came forward in the $200,000 Major League Show Jumping Team Competition, sponsored by La Quinta Club & Resort, to take on a difficult track set at 1.50m and designed by Michel Vaillancourt of Canada. At the end of three rounds of competition, it was Team A.I.M. United that emerged victorious in the final leg of the inaugural regular season of Major League Show Jumping.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO