Visual Art

3Space Art Moves into NFT Digital Art, a Revolutionary Step Ahead in the Field of Blockchain Application

industryglobalnews24.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt collection has long been a hobby, and a passion, amongst numerous individuals across the globe. Art collection refers to the accumulation of art works by either an individual or an institution for public display or private viewing. Art collection was mostly done by the royalty and the aristocracy, and many...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Dealerscope

How Digital NFT Art Transforms the Television Use Case

Televisions have grown in size, quality, and technical capability. When they’re not in use, though, they’re empty and unappealing – a blank space in a home’s interior design. The average size of televisions sold in the United States grows by two inches per year, with standard displays now available in sizes up to 86 and 98 inches diagonal – to say nothing of the larger-scale LED walls now entering the residential market. These displays are in operation for less than five percent of their lifespan. Why are they sitting idle when they could instead be an enriching part of users’ lives and home designs? As screens have gotten bigger and more sophisticated, they’ve also been at the center of an exciting cultural renaissance: the rise of NFT (non-fungible token) art. NFT art is an ideal solution to the design problem of the big, blank screen. Just like traditional artwork, NFT subject matter spans all tastes, from restful nature scenes, to provocative satirical and intellectual works, to abstract forms. Any screen can be instantly elevated into a gorgeous digital canvas, with artwork to suit any home or personality.
VISUAL ART
CoinTelegraph

NFT museum positioned as largest digital art display in the metaverse

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are on the rise, bringing to light the latest innovation in the digital collectible market. Along with this new asset class comes several artists, including Mike Winkelmann, a man better known as Beeple. Before NFTs were created, Mike was far from a well-known artist. Now, after selling a work of his art for $69 million, he has become one of the most valuable living artists today. The thing is, Mike is just one of these artists who has taken advantage of this new chapter in art history, and he’s far from the last.
MUSEUMS
investing.com

3Space Art Announces the Launch of Its Groundbreaking NFT Platform

3Space Art is thrilled to announce the official launch of its groundbreaking NFT platform that facilitates widespread use of digital art in the real world by placing it in physical spaces. It gives artists and collectors the opportunity to showcase their collections not just online but also in offline events and exhibitions.
VISUAL ART
decrypt.co

How Digital Art and NFTs Are Changing the Nature of Ownership

In the last decade, the way we consume media has fundamentally changed. Physical ownership has given way to digital streaming services that provide 24/7 access to libraries of music, movies and literature. To date, art has largely resisted these changes—paintings, sculptures and photography have, for the most part, been physical...
VISUAL ART
coinspeaker.com

Changing Art Industry via Blockchain Technology and NFTs

Blockchain technology and NFTs reduce the number of fakes in the industry by verifying the authenticity and provenance of artwork. Art remains one of the oldest creative and most cultural practices in human history. Over the years, however, the average person and artist have been alienated from the art world as the once interactive, creative, and open industry turned into a full-on business arena for the rich and culturally powerful. Nonetheless, in the past two years, the industry is slowly healing as the art world embraced blockchain-based art – namely, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to retrieve the lost glory of the art industry.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Wakatta Partners Up With .ART To Bring NFT-Powered Solutions to 150,000 Artists

Wakatta, an NFT-focused blockchain developed by Sensorium DLT, has announced a strategic partnership with .ART, the world’s top-level domain created for the international art and culture community. This cooperation will see the development of a virtual, NFT-based marketplace for the .ART community, offering artists the possibility to mint, buy, sell...
VISUAL ART
martechseries.com

Idriss B. announces the launch of NFT – The Polyverse Art

Idriss B is entering the Metaverse to complement his existing portfolio selling a collection of 11,000 NFTs – called Polyverse Art. Idriss B is entering the Metaverse to complement his existing portfolio selling a collection of 11,000 NFTs – called Polyverse Art. The sale of ‘The Polyverse Art’ collection will be on the 4th December 2021 on the Ethereum blockchain, for the first time in NFT every single buyer will have a physical art piece.
VISUAL ART
Tech Times

Digital Art and its Discontents

Digitally encrypted art is certainly having its fifteen minutes of fame - as Andy Warhol would have it - and it is anyone's guess how long the phase will last. But what can NFTs and their like teach us about the nature and value of traditional art?. As a landscape...
VISUAL ART
Benzinga

This NFT Project Leverages the Best of Traditional Fine Art and Blockchain

The global pandemic has presented a challenging period for creatives around the world, with fine artists particularly hard-hit by gallery closures, curtailed travel, and cancelled exhibitions. Many digital artists have embraced the pandemic as an opportunity to engage more with the fast-growing community of NFT collectors. Unfortunately, many talented artists...
VISUAL ART
blackchronicle.com

Black Artist Makes $300K In NFTs Hopes To Inspire Others In Digital Space

Canada-based artist, Lana Denina, 24, has earned over $300,000 this year after selling her artwork in NFTs. The black painter started selling her art as NFTs (non fungible tokens) in February after not feeling a connection to traditional art galleries and also having an interest in technology. Though she started making profits on various platforms, she says she didn’t know what an NFT was.
ENTERTAINMENT
investing.com

NFT art will never be mass-market — NFT licenses may be

Visa (NYSE:V) got itself a fancy new Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) avatar this August, and even though it didn’t stay up for long, the 8-bit-styled picture of a visibly unamused woman with a stylish mohawk still made dozens of headlines. It was not just about the relatively hefty price tag of $150,000. The mere fact that the financial giant bought a nonfungible token (NFT) representing the image from the CryptoPunks collection set off fireworks in the media. It was the best marketing spend Visa’s done all year — the ROI on news articles alone must have paid for the purchase tenfold.
VISUAL ART
Financial Times

Soaring NFT sales redraw the art market | FT Film

The market for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, is soaring, reaching $10.7bn in the third quarter of 2021. For the art world it's a new frontier, where ownership of digital assets is encrypted on the blockchain. The FT talks to artists, auction houses and collectors about how NFTs are bringing in new buyers and setting records for sales of digital works, and we follow a painter making his first NFT.
VISUAL ART
NEWSBTC

There Is More to an NFT than Art

One of the biggest auction houses in the world, Sotheby’s is best known for its NFT auctions. They have worked with leading artists to launch NFTs, with one of the most memorable sales being a digital art piece by Beeple, an anonymous digital artist for $68 million. The uniqueness of NFTs, which exist as tokenized versions of assets, secured by the blockchain, have made them popular with art buyers.
VISUAL ART
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Sports Innovation Centre to be Set Up in Singapore

EliteFit, a fitness technology start-up was founded last year and quickly evolved from being software for remote physiotherapy sessions using Artificial Intelligence to teaching its users how to work out remotely during the pandemic. While the start-up initially pitched the software to clients via zoom, it will now have an...
FITNESS
Robb Report

New York Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Surrenders $70 Million in Looted Ancient Art

A chunk of ancient art is heading back to the countries it came from. Michael Steinhart, a billionaire investor and antiquities collector, agreed on Tuesday to surrender 180 stolen relics worth a combined $70 million, reports CNN. But that’s not all. Steinhardt, a hedge fund manager who accrued one of the world’s largest collections of ancient art, also agreed to a lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities. Steinhardt had been under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit, according to an official press release. The team looked into over 1,000 items acquired by the collector since 1987 and found him to...
POLITICS

