Tash Visokay and Bruce Wayne Shine in $10,000 Valencia Saddlery DIHP 3’3″ Pro Equitation Challenge at Desert Holiday II

I’d finished braiding Fella’s mane for this show just a few moments before loading him into the trailer. Even in the relative warmth of the barn, my hands were cold from braiding his wet mane. Fella’s mane normally stuck straight up and made him look even hotter and more explosive. If we had any hope of resembling a quiet children’s hunter at the show, he needed to be braided. Braids stayed in best when working with a wet mane, and if there was anything we could do well, like Mom always said, it was to show up looking our best. “You two can’t be the winners every time out,” she’d say, “but you can at least look like winners.”

ANIMALS ・ 8 HOURS AGO