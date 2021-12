AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at The Orleans Arena for an AHL hockey game between the Henderson Silver Knights and the visiting Iowa Wild on Saturday, Nov. 27. The Silver Knights are the minor league affilliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. Ben Jones scored for Henderson at 18:44 into the first period. Then, the Iowa Wild scored two goals in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. There was no scoring in the third period. Iowa won the game, 2-1 over the Henderson Silver Knights.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO