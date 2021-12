The Lady Cat’s Basketball team went on the road to face another Buckeye 8 opponent in the Martin’s Ferry Purple Riders. The Cats trailed by two after the 1st quarter and would go into halftime with a score of 14-21. The 3rd quarter has been a nemesis all year for our Lady Cats and tonight was no exception as the Purple Riders would add onto their lead and outscore the Lady Cats 19-5 to close the quarter with score 19-40 . The Purple Riders would run out the clock by running their motion offense and send the Lady Cats home with a record of 1-4.

MARTINS FERRY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO