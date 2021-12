Thousands of people have queued outside shops in Bristol to buy limited edition T-shirts designed by world-famous street artist Banksy Five stores across the city were each selling several hundred of the grey souvenir shirts, in aid of the four people facing trial in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston The shirts have a picture of Colston’s empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby and Bristol written above.Banksy said proceeds from the sale would be given to the four people facing trial next week in the city...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO