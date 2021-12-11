Morris City Council Hears Audit Presentation

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is set to recommend contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday as lawmakers are releasing new details about thousands of emails and texts he has handed over to the committee. In...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to view damage from last week’s devastating tornadoes that killed at least 64 people and displaced thousands more. Biden announced the upcoming trip following a briefing with homeland security and disaster response...
Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
"Dr. Oz" is ending after more than a decade on the air, amid Mehmet Oz's Senate bid. The last "Dr. Oz" will air on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces the long-running, syndicated daytime TV show, announced Monday. Oz's show, currently in its 13th season, debuted in 2009. The...
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Sunday that Britain faces a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant, and announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it. In a televised statement, Johnson said everyone age 18 and older will...
(CNN) — The Biden administration is taking steps to make government services easier, more accessible and streamlined for Americans across agencies through an executive order President Joe Biden is slated to sign Monday afternoon. It aims to improve the customer experience on a variety of services run by the...
London — At least one person has died from the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. The death was confirmed as Johnson warned of a looming "tidal wave" of Omicron infections, with cases doubling every two to three days across Britain.
Vice President Harris on Monday announced that additional companies will invest millions to improve the economy in Central America as part of her effort to address the root causes of migration. The new commitments are part of a “call to action” that Harris announced in May. White House officials said...
Comments / 0