Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty After Store Clerk Was Shot, Killed
St. Paul – A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to a robbery that resulted in the shooting death of a store clerk. According to court documents, on April 27, 2021,...wjon.com
St. Paul – A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to a robbery that resulted in the shooting death of a store clerk. According to court documents, on April 27, 2021,...wjon.com
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 16