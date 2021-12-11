Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty After Store Clerk Was Shot, Killed

ST. PAUL – A Canadian man was sentenced to six-and-a-half years for possessing a firearm as an alien unlawfully in the United States. According to court documents, on January 10, 2021, 29-year-old Dayne Sitladeen and co-defendant 29-year-old Muzamil Addow were stopped by a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper near Fergus Falls. The defendants were traveling between 95-100 miles per hour in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Texas license plates. When the Trooper approached the vehicle, Muzamil Aden Addow, the driver, provided an Ontario, Canada, driver’s license with a false name.

