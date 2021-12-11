ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty After Store Clerk Was Shot, Killed

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
St. Paul – A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to a robbery that resulted in the shooting death of a store clerk. According to court documents, on April 27, 2021,...

WJON

Paynesville Man Arrested For Drunk Driving Facing Other Charges

DASSEL -- A Paynesville man faces multiple charges after attempting to flee police Sunday night. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a call around 8:00 p.m. of a possible drunk driver heading south on Highway 15 toward Dassel. Authorities were able to find the driver and a short chase began....
PAYNESVILLE, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Found Guilty of Murder

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has found a St. Cloud woman guilty of murder. Forty-one-year-old Lindsay Shelltrack-Miller has been convicted of 2nd-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. Shelltrack-Miller declined a jury trial and instead chose a bench trial where the judge determined the verdict. St. Cloud...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

MN Bar Owner Gets Jail Time For COVID Violations

You may remember her series of clashes with the state of Minnesota over the shutdowns imposed on businesses back at the beginning of the year. Lisa Hanson of Albert Lea was charged back in March of this year for keeping her business, the Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, open despite Governor Walz's executive orders.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Hennepin County Sheriff Charged with Four Misdemeanors

ALEXANDRIA -- The Douglas County Attorney has charged David Hutchinson of Bloomington with four misdemeanors resulting from an incident that occurred five miles east of Alexandria on I-94 around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Hutchinson is the Hennepin County sheriff. The Minnesota State Patrol served Hutchinson a summons at Alomere Hospital...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Saint Paul, MN
WJON

Brooklyn Park Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Gun

ST. PAUL – A Brooklyn Park man was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegal possession of a firearm. According to court records, on March 6, 2020, 24-year-old Tyaireon West-Porter was found to be in possession of a .40 caliber Glock 22 Gen 4 semi-automatic pistol.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WJON

Holdingford Man Found Incompetent to Face Fatal Crash Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A Holdingford man accused of causing a fatal crash last year has been found incompetent to face the charge against him. A mental competency evaluation on 22-year-old Jacob Westbrock has determined he is unfit to aid in his defense. Westbrock is charged with criminal vehicular homicide -...
HOLDINGFORD, MN
WJON

Canadian Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Guns

ST. PAUL – A Canadian man was sentenced to six-and-a-half years for possessing a firearm as an alien unlawfully in the United States. According to court documents, on January 10, 2021, 29-year-old Dayne Sitladeen and co-defendant 29-year-old Muzamil Addow were stopped by a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper near Fergus Falls. The defendants were traveling between 95-100 miles per hour in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Texas license plates. When the Trooper approached the vehicle, Muzamil Aden Addow, the driver, provided an Ontario, Canada, driver’s license with a false name.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

Charging Decision Expected Next Week in Sheriff Crash

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) _ Prosecutors in Douglas County say they expect to make a decision next week on whether to charge Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson after he crashed his vehicle. Hutchinson rolled his county vehicle on Interstate 94 near Alexandria on Wednesday. He acknowledged he had been drinking before...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Sartell Police Report Christmas Decoration Thefts

SARTELL -- Sartell police say the Grinch is up to no good again. Police say they've had several calls about someone stealing inflatable Christmas decorations in the Celebration Circle area. Sartell police say often times residents don't report these types of crimes as they believe they are bothering authorities with...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Hennepin County Sheriff Suspected in Drunk Driving Crash

ALEXANDRIA -- The top cop in Minnesota is under investigation following a suspected drunk-driving crash Wednesday morning. Authorities Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Alexandria around 2:30 a.m. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and troopers from the Minnesota State...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
WJON

One Person Died in Hutchinson House Fire

HUTCHINSON -- One person was found dead inside a Hutchinson residence after a fire was reported Wednesday afternoon. She's identified as 80-year-old Helen Norling of Hutchinson. At about 3:45 p.m., Hutchinson Police and Fire Departments responded to an active fire at Country Club Terrace Mobile Home Park. Authorities say one...
HUTCHINSON, MN
