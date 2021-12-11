ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

On The Unexpected Joys Of Being A Third Wheel

By Liam Hess
Vogue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, in honour of the impending update of a certain HBO show that might just have cemented a certain ideal of early aughts cosmopolitan friendship, we are celebrating the art of being acquainted – in all its torturous complexity and beautiful glory. Stay tuned for a close look at the...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

"Unexpected Joy" at The Groundfloor Theatre

Unexpected Joy comes to The Groundfloor Theatre throught December 19th with book and lyrics by Tony-award nominee Bill Russell and music by Janet Hood at Ground Floor Theatre. Unexpected Joy tells the story of three generations of female singers, long-held family tensions, and a week together where change is in the air.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slate

The Wheel of Time

Less than halfway through the first episode of The Wheel of Time, the camera pans to a woman in a bath. Moraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a powerful Aes Sedai, or conjurer, washes her shoulders. The shot widens to reveal Moraine’s Warder, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), a man sworn to protect her, slowly entering the tub alongside her. Upon seeing Lan’s butt, I thought I knew how this scene was going to play out—after all, I’m no stranger to Game of Thrones. But instead of bumping and grinding and then pushing a young boy out a window, Moraine and Lan simply relax together in the hot bath, pondering who the chosen one is as high fantasy characters are wont to do, and then the camera cuts away. The intimacy is palpable, but it’s platonic and nothing more.
TV SERIES
Warren Times Observer

Wheels of Friendship

In the spring of 2021, East Forest Elementary students participated in the Mikayla’s Voice and Wheels of Friendship program. Mikayla’s Voice Inclusion Assemblies introduce valuable dialogue for schools and demonstrate children’s capacity for understanding, acceptance and compassion. The Wheels of Friendship is a unique program developed and coordinated by Mikayla’s Voice, children paint not with brushes, but with the wheels of a wheelchair (or walker) and the paws (and tail) of a service dog. The students work together to create pieces of a large interactive mural which is currently installed in the East Forest building. Pictured are Logan Stevenson, Zach Walton, Adrian Potter and Rieland Heckathorn.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Wheel#Art#Broad City#Friendship#Hbo#Italian
Vogue

It Was So Much More Than “A Friend Breakup”

This week, in honour of the impending update of a certain HBO show that might just have cemented a certain ideal of early aughts cosmopolitan friendship, we are celebrating the art of being acquainted – in all its torturous complexity and beautiful glory. Stay tuned for a close look at the perils and rewards of being a friend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
palmspringslife.com

Joy to the World

Melanie Perko, a La Quinta-based etiquette expert who has taught good manners to everyone from kids to executives since 1987, offers three ways to be on your best behavior this holiday season. Raise a Question. Another great conversational tip during the holidays is to draw people out. From children to...
LA QUINTA, CA
Sheridan Press

Column: Unexpected roadmap of grief

Death is a painful experience. The aftermath can leave a trail of confusion, tears and heartache. Some may have heard of the 5 stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. When we think about these stages, the griever is expected to move through the stages, eventually arriving at “acceptance.” It’s understandable that we would want to create a roadmap to clearly delineate the steps of grief, but grief does not have a predictable pattern.
HEALTH
TV Fanatic

Walker Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Partners and Third Wheels

Family drama, sibling rivalry, and not having your voice heard. Almost everyone can relate to these issues. Both Micki and Liam have been struggling with feeling like they're not being heard, and in Walker Season 2 Episode 5, it all came to a head. The sibling rivalry between Liam and...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Arts
Vogue

Can You Ever Really Have More Than One Best Friend?

This week, in honour of the impending update of a certain HBO show that might just have cemented a certain ideal of early aughts cosmopolitan friendship, we are celebrating the art of being acquainted – in all its torturous complexity and beautiful glory. Stay tuned for a close look at the perils and rewards of being a friend.
RELATIONSHIPS
Soompi

2PM’s Taecyeon And Kim Hye Yoon Face Unexpected Dangers In “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy”

Get ready for a thrilling showdown on the next episode of “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy”!. “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” is a tvN historical comedy drama starring 2PM’s Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon, a young gourmand who is appointed a secret royal inspector (a government official who travels undercover to local provinces to inspect them and uncover corruption) against his will. Kim Hye Yoon stars as Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman searching for happiness who winds up joining forces with him to investigate and battle corruption.
WORLD
towncarolina.com

Ode to Joy

This season sparkles with opportunities to gather people together around lovingly prepared meals. Your table is the heart of the celebration––the place where you share stories and everyone’s favorite pie. Making it beautifully set the stage. My recommendation? Start with one thing that inspires you: a holly branch from your...
LIFESTYLE
PWLiving

The Joy of the Season

With the holiday hustle and bustle upon us, this month we are so excited to bring you stories filled with ways to ease your stress and fill your season with fun and happiness. Our feature will help you tackle one of the biggest tasks of the holiday season: gift giving! Finding that perfect gift can be so rewarding and fun, but let’s be honest, for those who are tougher to buy for, it can be downright stressful!
MANASSAS, VA
newbernmagazine.com

Joy & Light

Joy and Light, located at 226 Craven Street in downtown New Bern, is a cheerful little shop, filled with eclectic items that are inspired to bring happiness and illumination to people’s lives. This charming place features candles, wax melts and soap—hand-made by owners John Van Dyke and Ross Sinfield. “People...
NEW BERN, NC
guideposts.org

Be a Source of Joy

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.—Romans 15:13 (NIV) Without a doubt, this year has been difficult with unique challenges, disappointments and fears. Yet, when you reflect on the present you can see how God’s grace helped to pull you through. God is always with you, leading you through difficult times and creating opportunities that will enrich your life.
RELIGION
Vogue

Gabrielle Union On The Versatility Of Black hair And What Makes Her Feel Beautiful

Gabrielle Union is one of those women you instantly want to become friends with. In fact, if you follow her on Instagram you’re basically already friends. Rising to fame in the ’90s, as Kirsten Dunst’s cheerleading rival Isis in the cult flick Bring It On, today, Union is just as celebrated as an actor as she is activist, super mum (her daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade is an internet sensation), and founder of haircare line Flawless by Gabrielle Union. Here, she speaks to British Vogue about her relationship with beauty, the versatility of Black hair, her skincare secrets (111Skin), and the life lessons she hopes to instill in her children.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheInterMountain.com

Holiday Joy

ELKINS — We welcome the Christmas season with open arms and anticipation that some special moments have arrived. How fortunate we are that we live in an area where people actually devote days and weeks toward filling our lives with attractive displays of color and delight that provide enchantment and charm.
ELKINS, WV
Vogue

28 Styles Later, I’ve Found The Perfect Petite Jeans

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s smug to say, but I think I’ve found the best petite jeans for women. Not just one pair, either – several styles...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy