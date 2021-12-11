On The Unexpected Joys Of Being A Third Wheel

Less than halfway through the first episode of The Wheel of Time, the camera pans to a woman in a bath. Moraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a powerful Aes Sedai, or conjurer, washes her shoulders. The shot widens to reveal Moraine’s Warder, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), a man sworn to protect her, slowly entering the tub alongside her. Upon seeing Lan’s butt, I thought I knew how this scene was going to play out—after all, I’m no stranger to Game of Thrones. But instead of bumping and grinding and then pushing a young boy out a window, Moraine and Lan simply relax together in the hot bath, pondering who the chosen one is as high fantasy characters are wont to do, and then the camera cuts away. The intimacy is palpable, but it’s platonic and nothing more.

