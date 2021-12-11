ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Potential serious side effects seen after immunotherapy: Study

newyorkcitynews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], December 11 (ANI): Scientists from Mount Sinai have recently found potentially serious side effects related to a new form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy, which was recently approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The research has been published in the 'Nature Medicine Journal'....

www.newyorkcitynews.net

Comments / 0

