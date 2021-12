Philadelphia, December 7, 2021 – Researchers examined autopsy tissue samples of hearts from patients who died early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Frequent and extensive blood clots (thromboses) within heart vessels were found as anticipated, but the type of changes in the endothelial cells lining the heart that are typically observed in thromboses were absent. Instead, data indicated the likely culprit to be hypercoagulability of the blood caused by activated neutrophils, a type of white blood cell. Their findings are published in The American Journal of Pathology, published by Elsevier.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO