Science

How can a protein help us remember?

EurekAlert
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo, Japan – Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have gained insights into the biochemistry of long-term memory. Studying fruit flies, they found that the Apterous (Ap) protein plays a crucial double role in retaining memories. Not only did it bind with the Chi cofactor to help maintain memories, but it also...

www.eurekalert.org

