NHL

The Devils Play Isles on Long Island | PRE-GAME STORY

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Devils finish a stretch of four in six against NYI. The Devils finish their stretch of four games in six nights with back-to-back contests, the finale being Saturday night on Long Island against the Islanders. You can watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Devils Host Knights for First Time in 2 Years | PRE-GAME STORY

The Devils host the Vegas Golden Knights at Prudential Center for the first time since Dec. 3, 2019. You can watch on MSG+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. Read the game preview below with lineup updates, videos, our pregame story and more.
NHL
NHL

League Leading Utica Comets | THREE THINGS

Talk about making a good first impression. The Utica Comets is in their first year as the New Jersey Devils' American Hockey League affiliate and so far, as they say, so good. With a steady stream of veteran presence and young up-and-coming talent, the Comets are putting on quite the show in the AHL.
NHL
Yardbarker

Devils’ Power Play Negating Legitimate Progress

With a record of 10-11-5, it’s hard to argue that the New Jersey Devils have improved from where they were a season ago. But it’s true; they are better than they were in 2020-21. Unfortunately, there’s one thing that’s completely wiping out any progress they’ve made. And once again, it happens to be their power play, which has been that much of a net-negative on their results.
NHL
NHL

Bruins Doing Best to Adapt with Top Players in COVID Protocol

BOSTON - The Bruins' battle with COVID-19 continued on Wednesday morning with captain Patrice Bergeron the latest member of the organization to land in the league's virus protocols. Bergeron joined linemate Brad Marchand and winger Craig Smith, both of whom entered protocols on Tuesday ahead of Boston's 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Canucks go for sixth win in row under Boudreau

Avalanche, Predators face off each trying to extend streak; Senators aim to stay hot at Lightning. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 10 games Thursday. Canucks trying for...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Bertuzzi set to return for Tuesday's matchup against Islanders

DETROIT -- As the Detroit Red Wings have seen more than once this season, sometimes a small spark can make all the difference. Perhaps the return of Tyler Bertuzzi and a home game at Little Caesars Arena will be the lift Detroit needs in seeking to end a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders.
NHL
NHL

Detroit recalls forwards Criscuolo and Hirose

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today recalled center Kyle Criscuolo and left wing Taro Hirose from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Criscuolo, 29, has played parts of four seasons with the Griffins over two separate stints with the club, rejoining the organization in 2020-21 after signing with Grand Rapids to begin his professional career in 2015-16. Criscuolo logged his 10th career NHL game in Detroit's 4-3 shootout win over Seattle on Dec. 1, marking his Red Wings debut after previously appearing in nine NHL games with Buffalo during the 2017-18 campaign. In 265 AHL games between the Griffins, Rochester Americans, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and San Diego Gulls, he has totaled 155 points (66-89-155), a plus-29 rating and 96 penalty minutes. As a first-year pro in 2016-17, Criscuolo helped the Griffins capture a Calder Cup championship, contributing 41 points (17-24-41) in 76 regular-season games and adding nine points (5-4-9) in 19 postseason contests. This season, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward leads the Griffins lead in points-per-game, racking up 17 points (9-8-17) in 15 games.
NHL
NHL

Jon Gillies Acquired by Devils From St. Louis | RELEASE

Newark, NJ - The New Jersey Devils today acquired goaltender Jon Gillies from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations. Gillies will report to New Jersey. The announcement was made by New Jersey Devils Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Gillies, 27, was on the St. Louis roster...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL
NBC Sports

A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point. So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers....
NHL

