ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Berenberg Downgrades Mimecast Limited (MIME) to Hold

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Berenberg analyst Joshua Tilton downgraded Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME)...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades CommScope Holding (COMM) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee downgraded CommScope Holding (NASDAQ: COMM) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
investing.com

Repurchase This!!! Buybacks Behind Recent Market Uptrend

You might recall our article from last weekend regarding “painting the tape” where we alluded to the Fed (Plunge Protection Team) coming into the market late that week on Friday and buying stocks to “prop” up the market. While we are certain this occurred, we now...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades IGM Biosciences (IGMS) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Ulz downgraded IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

William Blair Starts Braze Inc (BRZE) at Outperform

William Blair analyst Arjun Bhatia initiates coverage on Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) with an Outperform rating.The analyst commented, "At a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mimecast Limited#Hold
StreetInsider.com

Loop Capital Starts Braze Inc (BRZE) at Buy

Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim initiates coverage on Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades Globus Medical (GMED) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Craig Bijou upgraded Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) PT Raised to $54 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth raised the price target on iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITOS) to $54.00 (from $37.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Imago Biosciences Inc (IMGO) PT Raised to $37 at Jefferies Following ASH Data

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft raised the price target on Imago Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IMGO) to $37.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Downgrades Arena Pharma (ARNA) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster downgraded Arena Pharma (NASDAQ: ARNA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Centene (CNC) PT Raised to $100 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Matt Borsch raised the price target on Centene (NYSE: CNC) to $100.00 (from $93.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Upgrades AppLovin Corp (APP) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak upgraded AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Sees Sharp Upside In HubSpot; Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' Rating

Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges initiated coverage of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) with a Buy rating and $953 price target, implying a 32% upside. While HubSpot has outperformed the Nasdaq by 330% over the past two years, its strategy and execution will drive further upside to Street estimates over the next five years, Borges tells investors in a research note.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

UBS lifted the price target on Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) from $52 to $60. Pfizer shares rose 1.5% to $53.56 in pre-market trading. Keybanc boosted the price target on Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) from $209 to $224.. Extra Space Storage shares rose 0.6% to $210.00 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Cisco Stock (CSCO): Quarterly Cash Dividend Announced

Today Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced a quarterly cash dividend. These are the details. Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced that on December 12, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per common share to be paid on January 26, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2022. Cisco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37 per common share was paid on October 27, 2021. The future dividends will be subject to board approval as well.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Phillips 66 Stock (PSX) : $93 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) have received a $93 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) have received a $93 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Phil Gresh upgraded Phillips 66 to an “Overweight” rating from a “Neutral” rating while increasing the price target from $83.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Downgrades Everbridge (EVBG) to Hold

Stifel analyst Parker Lane downgraded Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy