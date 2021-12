Wolves boss Bruno Lage says they face Manchester City with his defence in top shape. Lage is delighted with the form of his back four ahead of today's clash. He said, “We try to push the players to work hard every time, and in the end, what we want is to take the best of them. That's why I'm more hard on the defenders than the strikers, because they need to start our way to play and in the end, they need to defend our goal.

