Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Temperatures In The 60s, Wind Advisory This Afternoon

By Mary Ours
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to mild temperatures in the 60s with heavy rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQtGU_0dKDw4D800

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

66° is our record high set back in 2007 and we are going to be close with forecasting 64.

We are under a Wind Advisory from 1:00 PM until midnight with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Make sure you secure the outdoor decorations! Heavy rain will ease up by late morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grUTI_0dKDw4D800

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Some storms this afternoon could be severe, and the “Marginal Risk” (1 out of 5) has been extended further into Western PA for today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWaQj_0dKDw4D800

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Most rainfall amounts will be .50″ and for some isolated spots some could get .75″ to 1.00″ but there’s no risk for flooding. Temperatures will fall through the day and slice our 60s in half by the late afternoon to the 30s behind the strong cold front. A few snow showers north and icy spots are possible with temperatures falling below freezing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BODhx_0dKDw4D800

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Sunday will be great with sunshine and highs in the mid 40s and even better Monday with sunny skies and highs above normal around 50!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kz6BD_0dKDw4D800

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We will just have some cold mornings at the bus stop until we see lows warm up by the end of the week and highs getting back to the 60s!

