Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi made eye-raising comments this week during an interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox News. Wicker took a very hawkish view regarding the United States's involvement in the situation between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting that President Joe Biden should not rule out putting troops in Ukraine. Then, almost as if it were taken from the plot of Dr. Strangelove, Wicker stated that the U.S. should not rule out the use of nuclear weapons.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO