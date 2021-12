Join us for the Percussion Studio Concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the A. F. Siebert Chapel. If you’ve never attended a percussion concert in the past, don’t be fooled by your preconceptions of what “percussion” is — this concert will not just be drums and triangle! Percussion instruments are some of the most dynamic and varied that music has to offer, and burst with excitement and color. The Percussion Ensemble at Carthage is a dynamic group of musicians who play a large variety of percussion instruments, including the melodious marimba, glockenspiel, and xylophone. This concert will feature a selection of pieces for large and small ensembles, as well as highlight student soloists from the percussion studio.

7 DAYS AGO