Bitcoin Nodes Workshop by Bitcoin Mechanic & Giacomo Zucco

The largest whales in the Ethereum ecosystem are heavily loading up on two low-cap tokens as the crypto markets continue to consolidate. The latest figures from whale-tracking website WhaleStats are showing the current holding habits of the 1,000 largest non-exchange Ethereum (ETH) addresses. The platform compiles a list of the...
18.89 bitcoins have already been mined, representing 90% of the total supply. The remaining 10%, however, will take 120 years to mine. Less than 13 years after seeing the light of day, the Bitcoin network has reached a significant milestone as 90% of all BTC ever to exist has been mined. However, the remaining 10% will take a lot more time – more than 100 years, according to some estimation.
What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $39,336,986 worth of Ethereum off Binance today. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
The previous 24 hours add to the global market cap’s value, reaching $2.27T. Bitcoin gains 2.23%, a sign of revitalizing investor trust in the coin. Ethereum and Binance Coin regain its momentum, begin a bullish journey. Cardano places itself as the lead gainer amongst the top-20. The crypto market...
Investor and entrepreneur Sahil Bloom talks with Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, about what the Cantillon Effect is and how it's important to the global economy. The episode premiered on December 9, 2021.
(Reuters) - Bitcoin rose on Sunday to reclaim levels above $50,000. The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency gained 2.11% to $50,445.34 at 1803 GMT on Sunday, adding $1,044.80 to its previous close. Bitcoin is up 81.9% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. Ether, the coin...
What happened: $736,134,071 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 34T9K5GDNtiSdLFV8NjrT7CgGrfL8bhDnU. $736 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 33syWeuEenZgCBLviSznVLSSpxBh1AKjch. Why it matters:...
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has confirmed that his company has purchased an additional 1,434 bitcoins for $82.4 million in cash at an average price of $57,477. The latest BTC purchase comes as Saylor declares that ‘cash and credit are crumbling.’. As of Dec 9, the MicroStrategy holds 122,478 bitcoins,...
Crypto analyst Justin Bennett is saying the direction of Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum’s (ETH) price will likely depend on whether Bitcoin (BTC) exhibits bullish or bearish behavior. In a new issue of the Cryptocademy newsletter, Bennett says that Ethereum’s support at the $4,200 level is currently holding well.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday (Dec. 9) that he wants to allow businesses to pay state fees with cryptocurrencies. He’d be wise to include stablecoins like USD Coin among them. Celebrities and athletes like (most recently) the Rams’ star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are taking their salaries...
In this video, Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research interviews, Alex Tapscott, co-author of Blockchain Revolution and Managing Director at Ninepoint Partners. Buying a cryptocurrency ETF is a very, "simple, safe and, efficient way to get Bitcoin exposure," he tells her, comparing the trade to buying physical gold versus a gold ETF.
Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is taking a look at the future prospects for Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution Polygon, whose native token MATIC has been on an upward trend in recent months. In a new strategy session, Cowen compares the layer-2 protocol to the top two crypto assets, Bitcoin (BTC) and...
