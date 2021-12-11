Bitcoin Nodes Workshop by Bitcoin Mechanic & Giacomo Zucco

18.89 bitcoins have already been mined, representing 90% of the total supply. The remaining 10%, however, will take 120 years to mine. Less than 13 years after seeing the light of day, the Bitcoin network has reached a significant milestone as 90% of all BTC ever to exist has been mined. However, the remaining 10% will take a lot more time – more than 100 years, according to some estimation.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO