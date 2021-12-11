ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Nodes Workshop by Bitcoin Mechanic & Giacomo Zucco

 2 days ago

In this workshop, Bitcoin Mechanic and Giacomo Zucco go through the...

cryptopotato.com

90% of All Bitcoin is Now Mined: The Remaining 10% Will Take Approximately 120 Years to Mine

18.89 bitcoins have already been mined, representing 90% of the total supply. The remaining 10%, however, will take 120 years to mine. Less than 13 years after seeing the light of day, the Bitcoin network has reached a significant milestone as 90% of all BTC ever to exist has been mined. However, the remaining 10% will take a lot more time – more than 100 years, according to some estimation.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

90% Of All 21 Million Bitcoin Have Now Been Mined

Over 90% of the total amount of bitcoin that will ever exist has already been mined, according to data from the Clark Moody Bitcoin Dashboard. As the monetary network advances in awareness and usage worldwide, fueling an increased demand for BTC, a sudden and robust supply shock might become inevitable.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Only 10% of the Bitcoin supply left to mine

Current data from Blockchain.com shows Bitcoin in circulation hit 18.899 million as of Monday, meaning only 10% of the total supply is left to mine. While the first 90% of BTC took about 12 years to mine, the rest will take a little longer. World's Largest Museum Embraces NFT, exhibits...
MARKETS
u.today

World's First Bitcoin ETF in Canada Buys Another $211.6 Million in BTC

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Bitcoin is About 90% Mined Out

Bitcoin crossed an important milestone Monday with 90% of the finite cryptocurrency being mined, according to Blockchain.com. About 18.89 million bitcoins, out of a maximum of 21 million, have been mined and are now available to be bought and sold. It took 12 years for the world's largest cryptocurrency by...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Just Moved $39M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $39,336,986 worth of Ethereum off Binance today. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

The Cantillon Effect and Bitcoin w/ Sahil Bloom

Investor and entrepreneur Sahil Bloom talks with Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, about what the Cantillon Effect is and how it's important to the global economy. The episode premiered on December 9, 2021.
MARKETS
Reuters

Bitcoin rises 2.1% to reclaim $50,000

(Reuters) - Bitcoin rose on Sunday to reclaim levels above $50,000. The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency gained 2.11% to $50,445.34 at 1803 GMT on Sunday, adding $1,044.80 to its previous close. Bitcoin is up 81.9% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. Ether, the coin...
MARKETS
Benzinga

$736M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $736,134,071 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 34T9K5GDNtiSdLFV8NjrT7CgGrfL8bhDnU. $736 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 33syWeuEenZgCBLviSznVLSSpxBh1AKjch. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

MicroStrategy Purchases Additional 1,434 Bitcoin at $82.4 Million

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has confirmed that his company has purchased an additional 1,434 bitcoins for $82.4 million in cash at an average price of $57,477. The latest BTC purchase comes as Saylor declares that ‘cash and credit are crumbling.’. As of Dec 9, the MicroStrategy holds 122,478 bitcoins,...
MARKETS
pymnts

Crypto at the Point of Sale: Bitcoin Versus Stablecoins

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday (Dec. 9) that he wants to allow businesses to pay state fees with cryptocurrencies. He’d be wise to include stablecoins like USD Coin among them. Celebrities and athletes like (most recently) the Rams’ star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are taking their salaries...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin on Track to Surpass Gold’s Market Cap - Alex Tapscott

In this video, Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research interviews, Alex Tapscott, co-author of Blockchain Revolution and Managing Director at Ninepoint Partners. Buying a cryptocurrency ETF is a very, "simple, safe and, efficient way to get Bitcoin exposure," he tells her, comparing the trade to buying physical gold versus a gold ETF.
MARKETS

