When the Rochon family lost its home in a fire in late September, Athens Rochon and her husband Paul relied on their faith to get them through the ordeal. The couple also relied on the strength provided by their large family, made up of seven children and a pair of grandchildren. Their son, Andrew, was the only one home at the time of the fire, and he escaped uninjured after he was alerted by the family dog. Unfortunately, the family's faithful canine did not survive.

ELKTON, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO