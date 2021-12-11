ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Europe’s car industry too reliant on other regions, says Bosch chairman

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – Europe’s automotive sector has become too reliant on Asia and other regions for vital components such as semiconductors and battery cells, Bosch’s outgoing chairman told a German newspaper. Automotive Chips and battery cells have become the two most important components in the age...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
just-auto.com

Toyota announces further production cuts in December

Toyota Motor announced it will make further production cuts in Japan in December on top of what it had already announced last week due to continued disruption to its regional supply chain, according to local reports. The automaker said it would suspend operations on two additional production lines at its...
ECONOMY
The Independent

New German government to revamp incentives for electric cars

Germany's new government said Monday it is extending the country's current system of incentive payments for buyers of electric and hybrid cars for a year but then plans to impose tougher requirements for vehicles to qualify for the support.The economy and climate ministry that was set up when Germany's new government took office last week said it will only provide payments starting in 2023 for “electric vehicles that demonstrably have a positive climate-protection effect.” Meeting that requirement will be based, in part, on a minimum distance cars can travel under electric power.For the next year, the current system will...
CARS
wibqam.com

Volkswagen plans to decide new gigafactory locations in H1, 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen said on Monday it was looking at locations for planned battery cell plants in Spain and eastern Europe and the exact sites for its third and fourth gigafactories would be determined in the first half of 2022. “By 2030, Volkswagen plans to open two more...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Driving Cars#Politics#Reuters#Automotive Chips#European#Asian#Supervisory Board#The European Union
Autoweek.com

Volvo and Northvolt Will Build Battery R&D Hub

Volvo and Northvolt will open a research and development center in Gothenburg, Sweden, close to the automaker's headquarters. The automaker plans to build a battery production facility in Europe starting in 2024, with an annual capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh), which will produce batteries for half a million cars a year.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Daimler Truck jumps in second day of trade

Daimler Truck surged 9% on Monday, its second day of trade following the spinoff from Daimler . JPMorgan started coverage with a €48 price target, with a valuation based on how Volvo Trucks trades, as well as large cost-cutting measures in product costs and overhead fixed costs that should lift margins and profitability. Bank of America started coverage with a €40 target, saying the index-driven overhang offers opportunity for a 30% discounted entry into the global truck market leader.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
techaeris.com

Vingroup is building a $174m electric vehicle battery plant in Vietnam

Vingroup is a Vietnamese car company that produces the company’s VinFast electric car. Vingroup is building this new battery plant to create its batteries for electric vehicles to keep control of its supply chain. VinFast is Vietnam’s domestic car brand that started in 2019 with a gas-powered car.
WORLD
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Ford Motor vs. Volkswagen: Which Auto Manufacturer is a Better Buy?

The automotive industry is expected to witness a solid recovery with the rising demand for zero-emission vehicles and government and private efforts to resolve the semiconductor shortage. So, established auto manufacturers Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) (VWAGY) and Ford (F) should benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Based in Wolfsburg, Germany, Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Commercial Vehicles; Power Engineering; and Financial Services. On the other hand, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive; Mobility; and Ford Credit.
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

MP Materials CEO Says GM Partnership Key to Building EV Supply Chain in U.S.

MP Materials and General Motors announced a partnership Thursday focused on the sourcing of rare earth magnets, which are essential for EV motors. The deal helps advance efforts to develop resilient EV supply chains in the U.S., MP Materials CEO James Litinsky told CNBC's Jim Cramer. "It'll be great for...
BUSINESS
Detroit News

Volvo Cars, partner plan research lab in $3.3 billion EV battery push

Volvo Car Group and Northvolt AB are forging ahead with a 30 billion kronor ($3.3 billion) push to make electric-vehicle batteries in Europe. The companies said Friday they’ll set up a research facility in Gothenburg, Sweden, next year that will sustain “a few hundred” jobs. They’ll decide on a specific location for their battery factory in the region early 2022.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Toyota Joins Push To Produce Lithium Batteries In The U.S.

Toyota plans to invest $1.3 billion to set up a new lithium-ion battery plant near Greensboro, North Carolina capable of providing power for up to 1.2 million electrified vehicles. Toyota is the latest manufacturer set to build batteries in North America, with some analysts forecasting there will be as much...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Daimler Settles Diesel Emission Claims in Canada for $197 Million

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Daimler on Friday said it agreed to settle claims in Canada that some of its diesel vehicles likely contained a "defeat device" used to cheat emissions testing, an accusation the German luxury carmaker denies. Daimler said the settlement will cost about C$250.2 million dollars ($197 million). "With the...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Nio, Xpeng Join Volkswagen's EU CO2 Pool Aimed At Meeting Carbon Targets

Germany’s Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) has roped in three more Chinese automakers in its open European Union pool to meet carbon targets, according to Schmidt Automotive Research. What Happened: U.S. listed Chinese electric automakers Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYF)...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy