Europe

UK seeks unity at G7 meeting over Russia's 'malign behavior'

By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialized nations gathered...

Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
The Independent

Putin tells Biden he would like to meet face to face but complains Russia is being ‘demonised’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Iran#Ukraine#Ap
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia warns of new 'Cuban Missile Crisis'

Rapidly deteriorating ties between Moscow and Washington could return the world to a tense standoff between nuclear powers not seen for more than half a century, Russia has warned amid strained relations. Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that the current tensions could lead to a...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
The Guardian

Russia edges closer to war as new arms arrive on Ukraine’s border

A flatbed rail wagon speeding through south-west Russia last week carried an ill omen for negotiations to avert a larger war with Ukraine. On board was a Buk-M1, the kind of medium-range surface-to-air missile system that became notorious in 2014 after a missile fired from territory controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine shot down a Malaysian airliner, killing all 298 people aboard.
MILITARY
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
985theriver.com

Czech president rejects new PM’s foreign minister nominee

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman said on Friday he had rejected the nomination of a foreign minister in the incoming cabinet over the candidate’s reservations toward Israel and toward cooperation with other members in a central European alliance. Zeman said in a statement he was ready...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss warns Vladimir Putin against ‘strategic mistake’ of Ukraine invasion

The UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin against making a “strategic mistake” by launching an invasion of Ukraine.The senior minister accused Moscow of “malign activity” in the Balkans, as Nato allies gathered in Latvia to consider how to respond to Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border.Suggesting the Kremlin was stirring up tensions, Ms Truss said: “We will support Ukraine and stability in the western Balkans … we will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia’s malign activity.”The foreign secretary also warned: “Any action by Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy that our partners enjoy...
POLITICS
Reuters

Biden warns Putin: Russia will pay 'terrible price' if it invades Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would pay "a terrible price" and face devastating economic consequences if it invaded Ukraine. Biden told reporters the possibility of sending U.S. ground combat troops to Ukraine in the...
POTUS
US News and World Report

China's Xi and Russia's Putin Dominate the G7

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -While Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps the West guessing over Ukraine, it was the might of Chinese President Xi Jinping that garnered the long-term strategic focus when the diplomats from the Group of Seven richest democracies met this weekend. The United States and its other G7 allies...
POLITICS

