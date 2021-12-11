ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets knock off Hawks

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets still own the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The improved to 18-8 with a 113-105 downing of the Hawks. Kevin Durant poured in 31 points, including a go-ahead jumper midway through the fourth quarter. Durant’s jumper sparked an 8-0 run that gave the...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Scoring Champions: Michael Jordan Is The Best Scorer In NBA History

The scoring rate in the NBA these days is at an all-time high, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players of all time including James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry playing at MVP levels every year. For the best scorers, winning scoring titles comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they get buckets.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
fadeawayworld.net

Dominique Wilkins Explains How Hard It Was To Face Michael Jordan: "You’re Playing Against A Killer Who Wants To Win At Any Cost. Mike Was A Killer. He Wanted To Take Your Heart."

Dominique Wilkins and Michael Jordan were big rivals during their time in the NBA, starring in heated duels on the court, with MJ showing his offensive prowess against Wilkins' teams. Besides their rivalry, they were very good friends and always respected one another. Two of the greatest dunkers of all...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Trey Lyles
Person
Kevin Durant
peachtreehoops.com

Jermaine Dupri on supporting the Hawks, collaborating with Trae Young on shoe

State Farm Arena holds a special place in Jermaine Dupri’s heart. The legendary music producer and mogul had the first event in the renovated building in August 2018 with the So So Def 25th Anniversary show. Most recently, he had his own “So So Def Night” at the Atlanta Hawks game, celebrating the Atlanta-based So So Def record label that dominated the hip hop charts through the 1990s and 2000s.
NBA
theknickswall

Collective Effort From Knicks Helps Down Trae Young, Hawks

Alec Burks, with the spot start at point guard, helped push the Knicks through their humongous hurdle known as Trae Young and the Hawks. The New York Knicks (11-9) took on the Atlanta Hawks (11-10) in a game where the visitors were extremely shorthanded. New York was missing four players; their starting point guard, Kemba Walker, due to rest in a back-to-back; their backup point guard, Derrick Rose, who was missing his third straight game with an ankle injury; backup center Nerlens Noel was listed as day-to-day after hurting himself in the previous game, a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns; and Taj Gibson missed a fourth straight game with a groin injury.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Game thread: Hawks vs. Nets

The Atlanta Hawks play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. Join us in the comments and on Twitter to discuss all of the action.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Timberwolves#Raptors#Ap#The Brooklyn Nets#Eastern Conference#Suns#Celtics#The Houston Rockets#Bucks#Lakers#Cavaliers#Love#Pacers
Leavenworth Times

Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and prediction

The Brooklyn Nets (17-8) travel to the Big Peach Friday for a 7:30 p.m. ET game against the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) at State Farm Center. Below, we look at the Nets vs. Hawks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets. A Kevin Durant-less Nets squad...
NBA
houstonmirror.com

Nets look for a return to normalcy vs. Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets just saw their six-game road winning streak come to a screeching halt due in large part to a short-handed roster. Two days later, they hope to have all of their key cogs in place Friday when they continue their four-game road trip against the Atlanta Hawks. NBA...
NBA
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Nets come in with momentum but not much rest

The Atlanta Hawks (13-12) are catching the Brooklyn Nets at an interesting time for both teams. Their second meeting of the season will take place at State Farm Arena. The Hawks lost the first 117-108 in Brooklyn. They still have a winning record on their home court at 8-4. But they have lost their last three games in their home gym.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
kciiradio.com

Hawks Knock Out Knights in Doubleheader

In a pair of games that were never in doubt, the Mid-Prairie boys and girls basketball teams used their brooms in Clarence Friday to sweep the Knights on their home floor. As heard on KCII, the Golden Hawk girls rolled to a 58-16 victory. Mid-Prairie scored the first 33 points of the game, lead 26-0 after the first quarter. The score would stand at 42-3 Hawks at halftime. With the running clock enacted in the second frame, the rest of the contest flew by as Mid-Prairie only extended their lead further, to the final 42 point margin. After the contest Golden Hawk head coach Danny Hershberger talked about what impressed him most. “We’re not the tallest team out there, so when it comes to rebounding that forces us to be really good fundamentally. To hold teams to just one shot and our players have bought into that challenge. The energy on defense tonight was fantastic from the start. Our front line players in the zone and the press, Amara Jones and Nora Pennington did a great job, reading passes, getting deflections and forcing turnovers. They set the tone quickly tonight. Our offensive leaders, Jones and Maddie Nonnenmann, along with the rest of the girls then did a terrific job turning defense into offense.”
CLARENCE, IA
netsdaily.com

Nets head to Atlanta to take on Hawks

Not hittin’. The Brooklyn Nets rolled into H-Town hoping to put an end to the Houston Rockets’ six game winning streak. They got within a few possessions in the fourth quarter, but weren’t able to bring it all the way and wound up losing on Wednesday night. The L snapped their road winning streak and with two more games to go on this trip, they hope to get back on the good foot.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy