Nets knock off Hawks

In a pair of games that were never in doubt, the Mid-Prairie boys and girls basketball teams used their brooms in Clarence Friday to sweep the Knights on their home floor. As heard on KCII, the Golden Hawk girls rolled to a 58-16 victory. Mid-Prairie scored the first 33 points of the game, lead 26-0 after the first quarter. The score would stand at 42-3 Hawks at halftime. With the running clock enacted in the second frame, the rest of the contest flew by as Mid-Prairie only extended their lead further, to the final 42 point margin. After the contest Golden Hawk head coach Danny Hershberger talked about what impressed him most. “We’re not the tallest team out there, so when it comes to rebounding that forces us to be really good fundamentally. To hold teams to just one shot and our players have bought into that challenge. The energy on defense tonight was fantastic from the start. Our front line players in the zone and the press, Amara Jones and Nora Pennington did a great job, reading passes, getting deflections and forcing turnovers. They set the tone quickly tonight. Our offensive leaders, Jones and Maddie Nonnenmann, along with the rest of the girls then did a terrific job turning defense into offense.”

CLARENCE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO