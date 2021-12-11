ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Authorities identified 20-year-old Evan Travis who died after a motorcycle crash last month in Spokane (Spokane, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499YXU_0dKDoA8Z00

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 20-year-old Evan Travis as the man who lost his life following a traffic accident on Nov. 29.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on East Trent Avenue in Spokane. The preliminary reports suggested that Travis was speeding when he crashed the motorcycle near the 5000 block of Trent Avenue in Spokane.

The medical examiner’s office said in a statement that Travis succumbed to his injuries at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. It further mentioned that the cause of death was “blunt force head injuries” and that it was an accident. No other details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

December 11, 2021

Source: spokesman.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

A rollover crash injured 4 people on N. Nevada Street (Spokane, WA)

On Sunday, four people suffered injuries following a rollover crash on N. Nevada Street. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place a little after 5 p.m. on N. Nevada Street and E. Providence Avenue. The early reports revealed that one of the vehicles flipped over and crashed into the fence of Longfellow Elementary. An extrication unit was requested at the scene.
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Melissa A Casarez dead, Jose M Murillo Figueroa injured after a crash in Omak (Omak, WA)

On Saturday, 33-year-old Melissa A Casarez, from Yakima, lost her life after getting hit by a vehicle in Omak. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Highway 97. The preliminary investigation revealed that Melissa A Casarez was traveling southbound on the highway shoulder when she walked into traffic and got struck by a southbound 1998 Ford Escort. The Escort was then hit by a southbound 1996 Ford Explorer. Casarez suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials.
OMAK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Spokane County, WA
Accidents
Spokane, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Head Injuries#Accident#Wa
Nationwide Report

48-year-old Gerald D Sleater hospitalized after a two-car crash near Cable Bridge in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

Authorities identified 48-year-old Gerald D Sleater as the man who was injured following a traffic collision Friday morning in Kennewick. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place near Cable Bridge. The preliminary reports showed that 45-year-old Benjamin S. Kofoed, of Glenwood, was going toward the cable bridge on Gum Street in a Hyundai Accent, when he attempted to turn left onto Columbia Drive just after 10:30 a.m. He came directly in the path of a 1930 Ford Coupe that was traveling south, causing the collision.
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

An auto-pedestrian crash took the life of 1 person near UNLV (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday afternoon, a 64-year-old Las Vegas man lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle near UNLV. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place at about 5:35 PM at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street, close to Paradise Road. The early reports showed that a pedestrian was crossing Flamingo against the pedestrian signal and outside the marked crosswalk when a 2017 Toyota Camry struck him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy