Authorities identified 20-year-old Evan Travis who died after a motorcycle crash last month in Spokane (Spokane, WA)

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 20-year-old Evan Travis as the man who lost his life following a traffic accident on Nov. 29.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on East Trent Avenue in Spokane. The preliminary reports suggested that Travis was speeding when he crashed the motorcycle near the 5000 block of Trent Avenue in Spokane.

The medical examiner’s office said in a statement that Travis succumbed to his injuries at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. It further mentioned that the cause of death was “blunt force head injuries” and that it was an accident. No other details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

December 11, 2021

Source: spokesman.com