Elderly man seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Bellevue Street (Bellevue, WA)

An elderly man received serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Bellevue.

As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the area at 156th Avenue NE and NE 20th Street at about 1:30 p.m. on reports of an auto-pedestrian collision. The preliminary reports indicated that an elderly man was walking in the crosswalk when he was struck.

Officers interviewed the involved driver who did not show any signs of impairment. Drivers are being urged to avoid 156th Avenue NE and Northup Way while crews work at the scene. The identity of the injured pedestrian remains undisclosed at this time. No other details are available.

The incident remains under review.

December 11, 2021

Source: KIRO 7 Seattle