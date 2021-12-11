ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Elderly man seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Bellevue Street (Bellevue, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmfxY_0dKDo8SM00

An elderly man received serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Bellevue.

As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the area at 156th Avenue NE and NE 20th Street at about 1:30 p.m. on reports of an auto-pedestrian collision. The preliminary reports indicated that an elderly man was walking in the crosswalk when he was struck.

Officers interviewed the involved driver who did not show any signs of impairment. Drivers are being urged to avoid 156th Avenue NE and Northup Way while crews work at the scene. The identity of the injured pedestrian remains undisclosed at this time. No other details are available.

The incident remains under review.

December 11, 2021

Source: KIRO 7 Seattle

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

A rollover crash injured 4 people on N. Nevada Street (Spokane, WA)

On Sunday, four people suffered injuries following a rollover crash on N. Nevada Street. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place a little after 5 p.m. on N. Nevada Street and E. Providence Avenue. The early reports revealed that one of the vehicles flipped over and crashed into the fence of Longfellow Elementary. An extrication unit was requested at the scene.
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Melissa A Casarez dead, Jose M Murillo Figueroa injured after a crash in Omak (Omak, WA)

On Saturday, 33-year-old Melissa A Casarez, from Yakima, lost her life after getting hit by a vehicle in Omak. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Highway 97. The preliminary investigation revealed that Melissa A Casarez was traveling southbound on the highway shoulder when she walked into traffic and got struck by a southbound 1998 Ford Escort. The Escort was then hit by a southbound 1996 Ford Explorer. Casarez suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials.
OMAK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Bellevue, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, WA
Bellevue, WA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedestrian Crossing#Accident#Wa#Ne 20th Street#Northup Way#Kiro 7 Seattle
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 20-year-old Evan Travis who died after a motorcycle crash last month in Spokane (Spokane, WA)

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 20-year-old Evan Travis as the man who lost his life following a traffic accident on Nov. 29. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on East Trent Avenue in Spokane. The preliminary reports suggested that Travis was speeding when he crashed the motorcycle near the 5000 block of Trent Avenue in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

48-year-old Gerald D Sleater hospitalized after a two-car crash near Cable Bridge in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

Authorities identified 48-year-old Gerald D Sleater as the man who was injured following a traffic collision Friday morning in Kennewick. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place near Cable Bridge. The preliminary reports showed that 45-year-old Benjamin S. Kofoed, of Glenwood, was going toward the cable bridge on Gum Street in a Hyundai Accent, when he attempted to turn left onto Columbia Drive just after 10:30 a.m. He came directly in the path of a 1930 Ford Coupe that was traveling south, causing the collision.
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy