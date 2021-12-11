ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

48-year-old Gerald D Sleater hospitalized after a two-car crash near Cable Bridge in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
Authorities identified 48-year-old Gerald D Sleater as the man who was injured following a traffic collision Friday morning in Kennewick.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place near Cable Bridge. The preliminary reports showed that 45-year-old Benjamin S. Kofoed, of Glenwood, was going toward the cable bridge on Gum Street in a Hyundai Accent, when he attempted to turn left onto Columbia Drive just after 10:30 a.m. He came directly in the path of a 1930 Ford Coupe that was traveling south, causing the collision.

The classic car’s driver, Gerald D. Sleater, 48, of Burbank, was transported to Trios Southridge Hospital with unknown injuries. The classic car is not required to have seat belts, and none was installed. Kofoed remained unharmed in the accident, but his Hyundai was also wrecked as a result of the accident. Officials confirmed a citation to him for failing to yield. No other details are available.

An investigation is continuing.

December 11, 2021

