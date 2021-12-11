ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Writer salutes daughter, public servants

Argus Press
 2 days ago

I want to pay tribute to an amazing public servant: my daughter, Erin. She is a registered dietician, residing in LaMarque, Texas, and works for the state overseeing the performance of senior citizen nursing homes and convalescent centers. Recently conditions in an assisted living facility were found to be...

www.argus-press.com

Comments / 0

