Real estate is one of the largest sources of wealth among the Aussies. Over the last two decades, real estate property prices have t rose by 200% compared to just an 82% increase in wages. The outbreak of coronavirus just made things worse, and the Australian real estate market was on its way to touching record high numbers. COVID-19 has pushed the average prices to the highest, including a rise of 23% over the long-term trend in the prices of residential properties. By 2023, Sydney is expected to experience a 13% growth in the market.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO