All things considered, the fall semester turned out well for senior Kyana Appling and her many peers at UB who didn’t quite know what to expect five months ago. Classes were back in person after being largely online last year during the pandemic. Campus sporting events, clubs and activities resumed with the help of masks and other protocols. And the high student-vaccination rate at UB has helped keep COVID-19 cases down when compared to the surrounding region.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO