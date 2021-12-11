ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transparency on climate finance and enhancement of support are areas to build on in the future, key COP negotiators at TERI High-level Discussion

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): India managed to successfully place its concerns on board, including transparency on climate finance as well as long-term financial support from developed countries at the recently concluded COP26, observed key members of the Indian delegation during a high-level discussion organised by The Energy and Resources...

batonrougenews.net

Antano and Harini successfully conducted the flagship "Close the Deal" event

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Legacy Accelerators and Co-Creators of Excellence Installation Technology (EIT), AntanoHarini conducted the "Close the Deal" program (CTD). The event was attended by 150-plus entrepreneurs, business owners, corporate professionals, MSME leaders, to close the most significant deal of their lifetime-compress legacy outcomes. Conducted in...
BUSINESS
batonrougenews.net

Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. pledges to be Carbon and Plastic neutral by 2035

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI/PR Newswire): As one of the fastest-growing FMCG enterprises in India, Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL), part of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), has not only earned the trust of millions through its customer-centric business models but also continues to instil the company with the values of giving back to society.
ENVIRONMENT
batonrougenews.net

Centre committed to achieving universalization of social security, says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Stating that the Centre is committed to achieving universalization of social security, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav, has informed that a very significant step taken in this direction is the launch of e-Shram portal to capture the data of unorganized sector workers for evidence-based policy making and for providing social security to the unorganised sector workers.
INDIA
batonrougenews.net

India's Health Minister invites Global Investors from EXPO2020 to strengthen Make-in-India

Dubai [UAE], December 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today invited global investors from the India Pavilion to invest and strengthen Make-in-India. The Minister said, "Investors have tremendous opportunities in India because it is a strong democratic country, ease of doing...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India says climate commitments ambitious yet achievable

NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India's targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and increase its share of renewables in the energy mix were "very ambitious yet very much achievable", environment secretary, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, said on Monday. Separately, Britain's president of the COP26 climate conference, Alok Sharma, said he...
ENVIRONMENT
batonrougenews.net

RBI keeps interest rates untouched, continues accommodative stance

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on key rates, keeping the repo rate unchanged, in its bi-monthly policy review announced on Wednesday. "Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate at 4 per cent and the...
BUSINESS
batonrougenews.net

RBI may keep policy rates steady amid Omicron scare

New Delhi (India), December 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain a status quo on key rates in its bi-monthly policy review to be announced on Wednesday as Omicron, a new strain of Coronavirus, adds to the economic uncertainties. In the last policy review in...
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinCEN Proposes Rule to Fight Illicit Finance, Boost Corporate Transparency

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) handed down a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to “implement the beneficial ownership information reporting provisions of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA),” according to an agency announcement Tuesday (Dec. 7). The proposed rule is designed to “protect the U.S. financial system from illicit use and...
ECONOMY
batonrougenews.net

Eurocan Global extended its arms by launching new branch in Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Eurocan Global, a leading VisaImmigration consultant in India has launched its new branch in Faridabad. By launching the branch in Faridabad, Eurocan Global can provide services to complete Delhi/NCR including the Haryana region. The Company is planning to add 30-plus branches across India with...
BUSINESS
albuquerquenews.net

US, EU to discuss Taiwan during their high-level dialogue on China

Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): During the high-level US and European Union dialogue on China, both sides are slated to discuss issues associated with the security of Taiwan. This came as China has significantly increased its military incursions in Taiwan. "Tomorrow, Deputy Secretary [of State Wendy] Sherman and Secretary-General of...
FOREIGN POLICY
batonrougenews.net

Indian mathematician Neena Gupta receives Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians 2021

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Professor Neena Gupta, a mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata, has been awarded the '2021 DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from developing countries' for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra, informed the Ministry of Science and Technology.
INDIA
globallandscapesforum.org

Climate Finance to Secure Community Governance and Direct Financing

Join a discussion between Indigenous Peoples leaders who support a new perspective in the climate financing architecture that can directly support indigenous and local communities. They will share guiding principles needed to ensure that forest conservation finance from the public and private sector is distributed equitably and directly to forest communities.
ENVIRONMENT
cgiar.org

Minister lauds IITA’s research and capacity building of future researchers efforts in Tanzania and pledges support

Tanzania’s Agriculture Minister, Hon. Prof Adolph Mkenda, has expressed his appreciation for the scientific endeavors of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), which have had a significant impact in finding sustainable solutions to the challenges facing the country’s agriculture sector and assured the institute of his government’s support.
AFRICA
batonrougenews.net

Pre-independence Amritsar stadium still awaits completion

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 9 (ANI): Amritsar's Gandhi Ground (cricket stadium), which once hosted several international and national tournaments, today, presents a picture of neglect. The oldest cricket stadium in the state lacks basic facilities. There are no floodlights installed at the stadium, and the room for umpires, the commentator's...
SPORTS
batonrougenews.net

5 lakh visitors in 70 days, India At Dubai Expo stands tall

Dubai [UAE], December 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai has achieved another milestone by recording half a million visitors' mark since its inauguration on October 1, 2021 by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles. In his tweet message on...
INDIA
batonrougenews.net

Rutva, a 7-year-old Indian, UAE resident, created two World Records in English and Arabic in one attempt

Dubai [UAE], December 9 (ANI/PNN): Rutva Nikhil Pore, a 7-year-old proud Indian girl, blessed resident of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for the last 5 years, has created two World Records in one attempt on November 15, 2021 by reciting:1) 91 facts about Solar System in English2) 91 facts about Solar System in ArabicThis record was administered through a virtual live event on 15th November at 4:30 pm GST (6:00 pm IST) and was streamed live on FacebookYouTube. With this record on November 15, Rutva recited all 91 facts in English in 2 minutes46 seconds and Arabic in 4 minutes39 secondsbecame the first in the world to create "world records" in this new category.
INDIA
batonrougenews.net

COVID-19: 2 more test positive for Omicron in Gujarat's Jamnagar, all asymptomatic

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], December 10 (ANI): Two more people have tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, informed Vijaykumar Kharadi, Municipal Commissioner on Friday. The infected persons had came in contact with a passenger who returned from Zimbabwe and had tested positive for Omicron earlier in December. "In Jamnagar,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY

