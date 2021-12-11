Transparency on climate finance and enhancement of support are areas to build on in the future, key COP negotiators at TERI High-level Discussion

Dubai [UAE], December 9 (ANI/PNN): Rutva Nikhil Pore, a 7-year-old proud Indian girl, blessed resident of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for the last 5 years, has created two World Records in one attempt on November 15, 2021 by reciting:1) 91 facts about Solar System in English2) 91 facts about Solar System in ArabicThis record was administered through a virtual live event on 15th November at 4:30 pm GST (6:00 pm IST) and was streamed live on FacebookYouTube. With this record on November 15, Rutva recited all 91 facts in English in 2 minutes46 seconds and Arabic in 4 minutes39 secondsbecame the first in the world to create "world records" in this new category.

