Canada plans to resume its consular operations in Kabul

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], December 11 (ANI): Canada plans to resume its consular operations in Kabul and will dispatch a number of its diplomats to the crisis-torn country, local media reported on Saturday. Canadian authorities have told Global News that the country's Special Forces (JTF2) will be responsible for ensuring the...

