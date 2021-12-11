ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for Thai yellow curry with green beans and potatoes

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdJJm_0dKDem7x00
Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian. Food styling: Emily Kydd. Prop styling: Jennifer Kay. Food styling assistant: Valeria Russo

I enjoy the rather simplistic naming of the Thai curries: yellow, red and green. Straightforward names for complex dishes is a genius bit of marketing that has made their journey to westerners’ plates all the easier. I’ve already written recipes for green and red in this column, which I think (in short) are defined by their corresponding chillies: the green is fresh, sweet and light; the red warmer and richer. The yellow, however, is not characterised by chilli at all, but instead by the coming together of a great lineup of aromatics that includes lemongrass, turmeric, ginger, makrut lime, cumin and coriander.

Thai yellow curry with green beans and potatoes

You can buy makrut lime leaves fresh or frozen; the dried ones, however, are, in my opinion, a bit useless. I’ve recommended using a waxy potato in this over a starchy one, so it soaks up less of the sauce and leaves you with a better sauce-to-potato ratio, but use whatever you have at home. You’ll need a blender to make this, incidentally.

Prep 15 min

Cook 30 min

Serves 4

1 large banana shallot (or 2 small ones), peeled and roughly chopped

1 whole garlic head (about 15 cloves), separated and peeled

2 sticks lemongrass, outer leaves removed, the rest bruised and chopped

4cm x 4cm piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

4 bird’s-eye chillies, chopped (remove and discard the pith and seeds if you prefer less heat)

4 makrut lime leaves

1 tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1½ tsp fine sea salt

2 x 400ml tins coconut milk

600g waxy potatoes

(such as charlottes), quartered

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

400g green beans

, tailed

Steamed rice, to serve

First make the curry paste. Put all the ingredients apart from the coconut milk, potatoes, oil and beans in a blender, add four or five tablespoons of coconut milk, and blitz for a minute or so, until you have a nice, smooth paste. Put to one side.

Bring a pan of water to a boil, carefully lower in the potatoes and cook for 10-12 minutes, until a knife slips easily in and out. Drain and set aside while you start on the curry.

Put the oil in a wide saucepan for which you have a lid, set it over a medium heat and, once it’s hot, stir-fry the curry paste for five minutes, until it starts to darken slightly in colour and turn noticeably fragrant.

When the paste starts to look a little oily as the fat splits out of it – that’s a good sign, by the way, so don’t be alarmed – add the rest of the coconut milk and 200ml water, and bring to a simmer. Add the cooked potatoes and the green beans, bring everything back up to a simmer, cover and cook for five to six minutes longer, until the beans are cooked and the curry has reduced and thickened slightly. Serve with steamed plain rice.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Rukmini Iyer’s recipe for festive spiced beef and dauphinoise potato pie

This is such a gorgeous winter one-pot dish. Don’t be alarmed by the long cooking time: the oven does the work, and this slow-cooked beef pie will look after itself with just a couple of short interventions from you. The amount of time you’ll spend in the kitchen is minimal, which is exactly what you want when you’ve got friends over for drinks and dinner to celebrate the run-up to Christmas – and it really does look spectacular when it comes bubbling out of the oven.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for Indonesian-style salted peanut and chocolate pancakes

After multiple decades on Earth, I thought I knew all there was to know about pancakes – until I met a fluffy, yeasted number called martabak manis at a hawker market in Singapore. It’s what I imagine crumpet-lovers dream about at night: a giant, sweet, crunchy, soft pancake with deep holes ready to be saturated with (vegan) butter and, in this case, chocolate and salted peanuts. It was a revelation to me, and has since been a serious challenger to the incumbent weekend pancake recipe in the Sodha household.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Curry#Red Curry#Vegan#Thai Curry#Food Drink
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink for a Flat Belly, Says Dietitian

A drink that single-handedly melts away belly fat doesn't exist. Sure, you may be able to find a temporary cleanse, but these can have negative side effects and definitely won't provide lasting results. The safest and most effective way to lose belly fat is to exercise and adopt a healthy...
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

The Problem Fans Have With Ree Drummond's Holiday Cookie Recipe

Few can argue with Ree Drummond's baking skills. According to Design & Living, Drummond understands that this form of cooking requires precision to yield the best results. While she may prefer to cook, she loves baking cinnamon rolls and considers her chocolate sheet cake one of her best recipes. The chef also has some secret ingredients designed to spruce up any winter dessert. Drummond relies on apples with seasonal spices and caramel sauce for the holidays, while a mix of orange marmalade sweet rolls with cranberries can really make the season feel that much more festive, per Food & Wine.
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

We Tasted 9 Store-Bought Eggnogs & This Is the Best

Eggnog is synonymous with holiday celebrations but it is a polarizing beverage, i.e. you either love it or you hate it. A traditional recipe for eggnog can be terrifying from a food safety and health perspective, requiring a half dozen raw eggs and lots of cream and sugar. But for those that love it, a cold December evening just isn't the same without a cup of creamy eggnog, spiked or not.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

ELF BAIT CHRISTMAS SNACK MIX

Elf Bait Christmas Snack Mix made with 3 cereals coated in white chocolate & tossed with M&M’s and sprinkles! Simple, fun sweet snack mix perfect for parties & holiday gifts!. You’re going to love making this elf bait recipe just as much as you do eating it. It’s such...
RECIPES
grit.com

Recipes from Grandma’s Cookie Jar: Peanut Butter Cookies, Brown Sugar Crescents, and Soft Sour Cream Drops

A nostalgic look at cookies and the women who baked them. Back in 1806 when Noah Webster began his dictionary-writing days, he probably didn’t have a clue as to what “cooky”, or cookie, would come to be in content, shape, and size. He simply wrote that it was “a small cake made from stiff, sweet dough rolled and sliced or dropped by spoonfuls onto a large flat pan and baked.”
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX59

Chicken tender shortage have you down? We tested 4 air fryers and thought this one made the best alternative

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pandemic supply chain issues have come for America’s comfort food, chicken tenders. Due to “labor shortage and illegal price-fixing,” the cost of chicken tenders is rapidly rising, according to WGN9. The prohibitive price may eventually lead restaurants to remove the item from their menus. To […]
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

79K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy