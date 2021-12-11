ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tibetan Students Lock Themselves to Olympic Rings to Protest Beijing Games

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUSANNE (Reuters) -Two Tibetan students chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday to call for an international boycott of next year's winter games. The pair were part of the latest protest against the 2022 Olympic Games over Beijing's abuse...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sports

Beijing Olympics 2022: White House announces diplomatic boycott of Winter Games

The United States will not be sending any diplomatic representatives to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. In an announcement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday, she said the administration is doing so to make a statement against human rights abuses that are taking place in China.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalai Lama
740thefan.com

Olympics-IOC says it respects U.S. decision on Beijing 2022 Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday said it respected the United States’ government decision for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February over China’s human rights record. “We always ask for as much respect as possible and least possible interference form the...
POLITICS
wizmnews.com

Predictable protests begin over Olympic Games

Another upcoming Olympic games, another protest. The latest comes from the White House, which announced it will not be sending diplomats to Beijing, China when the games are held early next year. This is a protest over the Chinese government’s atrocious record on human rights. To send a delegation of dignitaries would be seen as endorsing the communist country’s behavior. Which leads us to wonder, why did Beijing get selected to host the Winter Olympic Games in the first place? Especially since the Olympic Charter states that the games should foster “respect for universal and fundamental ethical principles.” Instead, in China, there have been human rights abuses, suppression of democratic protests and seemingly, one missing women’s tennis player. It is not clear what this diplomatic boycott will accomplish, given what politicians have been unable to do for decades. Perhaps a better solution is to stop having countries bid for the rights to the games. When a country is selected, they have to spend billions building stadiums, arenas, even roads. Why not just always play the games in the same spot? It’s hardly unprecedented. La Crosse always hosts the state track meet, and Camp Randall hosts the football championships, and that seems to work just fine. That may be better than giving the games to a country, then waiting for the protesting to begin.
LA CROSSE, WI
Shore News Network

UK To Boycott Beijing Olympics

The U.K. will join Australia and the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Wednesday. The U.K. will not send any government ministers to the February games in what Johnson said is “effectively” a diplomatic boycott, according to the Associated Press. Like Australia and the U.S., the U.K. will not participate in a sporting boycott and will still send athletes to participate, the AP reported.
SPORTS
omahanews.net

Vienna: Tibetan community protest against human rights violations by China

Vienna [Austria], December 10 (ANI): On World Human Rights Day, members of the Tibetan community in Vienna on Friday organised a protest march against the Chinese Community Party (CCP) for violating human rights in the country. The Tibetan community organised a walk from Stephanplatz to the Chinese Embassy in Vienna...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Olympic Games#Beijing Olympics#Tibetan#Olympic Rings#Protest Beijing Games#Reuters#Swiss#Tyae#Ioc#Chinese
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
timesexaminer.com

Activists Who Led Peaceful Protests in Tiananmen Square During the 2008 Beijing Olympics Denounce President Biden's Diplomatic Boycott of the 2022 Beijing Games as 'Disrespectful' to Our Athletes and Human Rights

WASHINGTON -- Brandi Swindell and the Rev. Patrick Mahoney, who have been longtime activists for human rights in China, were arrested for organizing peaceful demonstrations in Tiananmen Square during the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. They were threatened with a six month prison sentence for their actions and eventually deported. They are both currently banned from China.
WASHINGTON, DC
BBC

Hundreds of Taiwanese extradited to China, says report

A new report by a human rights group has found more than 600 Taiwanese arrested overseas have been deported to China in recent years. Safeguard Defenders says the practice was being "used as a tool to undermine Taiwan's sovereignty". Taiwan, which considers itself an independent nation, has long insisted that...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
stlouisnews.net

Tibetans, Uyghurs protest in Paris over China's rights violations

Paris [France], December 11 (ANI): Demonstrators from Tibetans, Uyghurs, and the Vietnamese communities gathered at Paris's Bastille Square for a candlelight vigil to protest against human rights violations and cultural genocide of ethnic groups by the Chinese government. The protest took place on Friday on the occasion of World Human...
PROTESTS
104.1 WIKY

Olympics-Australian first as curlers qualify for Beijing Winter Games

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt will become the first Australians to compete in curling at the Olympics after winning a qualifying tournament for next year’s Beijing Winter Games. The mixed doubles pair won all seven of their matches at the tournament in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands...
SPORTS
Metro International

Olympics-Russia presents flagless uniforms for Beijing Games

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia unveiled the national team uniform for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday, leaving out its tricolour flag from the design to comply with doping sanctions. ZASPORT, the outfitter of the Russian Olympic team, unveiled red, white, blue and grey uniforms that bore the logo...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Nicaragua breaks ties with Taiwan, switches allegiance to Beijing

(Reuters) – Nicaragua on Thursday broke its longstanding diplomatic ties with Taiwan, switching allegiance to Beijing in a recognition of the Chinese Communist party’s One China policy and reducing Taipei’s dwindling pool of international allies. “The government of the Republic of Nicaragua today breaks diplomatic relations with...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Beijing using forced deportation to extradite Taiwan nationals: Rights group

Beijing [China], December 1 (ANI): Beijing has been pressuring foreign governments to extradite Taiwan nationals to China as part of an effort to undermine the self-ruled island, according to a human rights group. Safeguard Defenders, China-focused human rights group's said that the pressure has increased since Tsai Ing-wen was elected...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy