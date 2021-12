CANTON - The SUNY Canton College Foundation Inc. announced more than 300 scholarships totaling more than $231,000 during the fall 2021 semester. Students and donors had the chance to meet during a scholarship luncheon celebration held recently in the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center. Vice President for Advancement Tracey L. Thompson expressed her gratitude to the donors for their kindness and generosity.

