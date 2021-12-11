ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

NJPW BOSJ 28 night 11 results: Final block matches

f4wonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 28th NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament wrapped up its block action today in Hyogo. Six competitors were still mathematically alive heading into the night, but no tiebreakers were needed as the block leaders finished ahead of the field. Hiromu Takahashi finished with 15 points...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Steel Cage Match, Becky Lynch Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week and how Kevin Owens was added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 with Seth Rollins and champion Big E. Rollins is backstage now. He laughs and says tonight Owens will find himself going one-on-one with Big E inside a Steel Cage. We see the cage being lowered around the ring as Rollins goes on, saying he will enjoy every second as they destroy each other. He says at WWE Day 1 we will usher in a new year with a new champion, as he claims his rightful place as WWE Champion. Rollins laughs again and tells everyone to enjoy the show. We cut backstage to a fired up WWE Champion Big E. He says tonight in the cage there is no easy way out and not only will he beat Owens, he will punish him. We’re live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Braun Strowman appears at ROH Final Battle, aligns with EC3

Adam Scheer, the former Braun Strowman, made an appearance at tonight’s ROH Final Battle event. Scheer attacked Eli Isom, Brian Johnson, and Dak Draper on tonight’s show along with two other people associated with EC3, one being the former Wesley Blake. The segment ended with EC3's group carrying Isom, Johnson, and Draper to the back.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Lynch vs. Morgan Women's title match

In the main event of last night's Raw, Liv Morgan got her shot at the Raw Women's Championship but came up short due to cheating by Becky Lynch. Morgan was able to counter the Manhandle Slam into a pin during the finishing sequence of last night's match, but Lynch reversed it into a pin of her own. Lynch held onto the bottom rope for extra leverage as the referee counted to three.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taiji Ishimori
Person
Hiromu Takahashi
Person
Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Person
El Phantasmo
Person
Ryusuke Taguchi
Person
Robbie Eagles
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Knocked Out Of The Ring Through The Ropes

Robbie Davis won big tonight in the UK. In emphatic fashion it should be noted. Big respect to both boxers. When the end came it came decisively with Davis’ opponent knocked out through the ropes:. (Hat tip DAZN Boxing YouTube) Some punch. Solid night of boxing in the UK.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

ROH Final Battle 2021: ROH Pure Championship: Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson Match Result

The ROH Pure Championship was on the line at ROH Final Battle. Josh Woods faced Brian Johnson at Final Battle and successfully retained his title after referee stoppage when he caught Johnson with a front-choke while sitting on the top turnbuckle. Johnson was seemingly in control but got caught in a bad spot and was out of rope breaks after spending them all early in the bout.
WWE
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio makes a big announcement

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history and is the best luchador of the last twenty years. The legend of Mexican origins returned to WWE in 2018 and from 2020 he also presented his son Dominik in the company who is gradually gaining more and more importance in the company.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From In-Ring Competition

Some wrestlers are lucky enough to have careers that last decades inside the squared circle, but you never know when someone’s career might come to an end. Nick Dinsmore, formerly known to WWE fans as Eugene, recently took to Twitter to announce that Eugene will be doing a retirement tour in 2022. According to the announcement he is available for wrestling matches, seminars, fitness advice and stand up comedy.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Hyogo#The Super Juniors#Douki#Sho#Direct Drive#El Desperado#Elp#Sudden Death
f4wonline.com

Deonna Purrazzo appears at ROH Final Battle, issues challenge

Saturday night's "End of an Era" Final Battle pay-per-view included a surprise appearance by Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo made her return to Ring of Honor after Rok-C retained the ROH Women's World Championship against Willow Nightingale at Final Battle. Purrazzo issued a challenge to Rok-C for a winner-take-all title match. Purrazzo...
WWE
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Donaire vs Gaballo Showtime & FITE TV Live Stream – Dec 11

WBC Bantamweight World Champion and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire and unbeaten Interim WBC Bantamweight Champion and fellow Filipino countryman Reymart Gaballo went face to face at the final press conference Thursday before they meet in the main event live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, December 11, in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
CARSON, CA
Bad Left Hook

Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo full fight video highlights: Watch Donaire knock out Gaballo

Nonito Donaire knocked out Reymart Gaballo with a fourth round body shot, successfully defending his WBC bantamweight title just under a month after his 39th birthday. Donaire doesn’t need to do anything more in boxing to secure his rightful place in the Hall of Fame, that’s just a matter of when he decides to retire from the ring, but he continues to fight at such a level that he’s just adding on top of his already set case for enshrinement.
COMBAT SPORTS
f4wonline.com

NJPW BOSJ 28 night seven results: Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

The 28th NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament continued today in Korakuen Hall. Hiromu Takahashi faced El Phantasmo in the main event, and El Desperado took on tag team partner Yoshinobu Kanemaru in the semi-main. The other tournament action was comprised of Master Wato vs. SHO, YOH vs. Taiji...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: WarGames fallout

The fallout from WarGames takes place on tonight's NXT. With their futures in question, all eyes are on Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly. Gargano spoke to the crowd after WarGames and promised that he would "tell everything" on tonight's show. Gargano's contract with WWE is set to expire on December 10.
WWE
FanSided

Retro Wrestling Gaming: A Look at MicroLeague Wrestling (1987)

Professional wrestling has a long history with video games. By 1987, a number of pro-wrestling video games were already on the market, including Tag Team Wrestling and Championship Wrestling. However, this year was very significant for the video game industry, as WWE (known as WWF at the time), made an impact for the first time by joining forces with sports games developer and publisher MicroLeague to create, “MicroLeague Wrestling”.
MLB
f4wonline.com

WOR: War Games, O'Reilly and Gargano, Hardy, RAW report, Lesnar vs. Reigns and more!

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including Dave's thoughts on War Games, Gargano and O'Reilly, Jeff Hardy update, Lesnar vs. Reigns and why it's happening on Day One, Will Ospreay, ratings, RAW report and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWE
Lake County Record Bee

Fuchs coaches final match for Trojans

LOWER LAKE — When Ed Fuchs took over a Lower Lake High School wrestling program hurting for numbers 15 years ago, he probably couldn’t have envisioned the legacy he would leave behind when his time with the Lower Lake Trojans was done. And that time arrived Wednesday evening as Fuchs...
LOWER LAKE, CA
f4wonline.com

NJPW Strong results: White & Hikuleo vs. Zayne & Ueumura

This week's New Japan Strong was from their Detonation show in Riverside, CA, and had a different look in terms of production. The camera setup was similar to what they did for Battle in the Valley last month. While the crowd was relatively small, the hard cam’s angled downshot made them look bigger on screen. I thought it looked good.
WWE
411mania.com

Four Matches Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong

JONAH, Josh Barnett and more will be in action on this week’s NJPW Strong. NJPW has announced the following four-match card for the show, which airs Saturday on NJPW World:. * Alex Zayne & Yuya Uemura vs BULLET CLUB (Jay White & Hikuleo) * JONAH vs Lucas Riley. * Lio...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy