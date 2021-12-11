How to Create an eLearning App like Coursera

This article takes a look at why endpoint security is an important matter for end-users to consider at home. The endpoint security market is estimated to be worth $8.69 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $24.7 billion by 2026 or a CAGR of 19%. This rapid growth is attributed to the increasing demand for security solutions in view of the rise of cyber attacks as more people go online. The number of internet users has increased considerably during the pandemic, as it became a necessity to use the internet for schooling, shopping, business meetings, and other activities.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO