ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Centre committed to achieving universalization of social security, says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

albuquerqueexpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Stating that the Centre is committed to achieving universalization of social security, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav, has informed that a very significant step taken in this direction is the launch of e-Shram portal to capture the data of unorganized sector workers for...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Centre committed in providing world-class technologies to BSF for border security: Shah

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday stated that the Centre is committed to providing world-class technologies to the Border Security Force (BSF) for border security. Shah, while addressing the 57th Raising Day of BSF in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, said, "Border Security Force is the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ministers told to plan now for rising cost of social security in Scotland

Ministers need to give “serious thought” about how they will meet the rising costs of Scotland’s new social security programme – with the costs of providing benefits set to rise over the next five years at the same time as the country faces an income tax shortfall.Dame Susan Rice, chair of the independent Scottish Fiscal Commission, said the matter needs to be “tackled sooner, not later”.She spoke out in the wake of forecasts from the commission – published to coincide with the Scottish Budget – that showed spending on social security is forecast to rise by a third (34%) over...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bhupender Yadav
Reuters

India says climate commitments ambitious yet achievable

NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India's targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and increase its share of renewables in the energy mix were "very ambitious yet very much achievable", environment secretary, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, said on Monday. Separately, Britain's president of the COP26 climate conference, Alok Sharma, said he...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Need to yield to primacy of national interest, security ignoring partisan considerations: WB Governor on BSF issue

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 13 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tussle over the extension of the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that there is a need to yield to the primacy of national interest and security ignoring partisan considerations. Dhankhar's...
POLITICS
The Post and Courier

Social Security Matters

Ask Rusty – Social Security’s WEP is Unfair – I Want My Money Back!. Dear Rusty: How can a foreign company pay into the US Social Security system? I worked in Barbados before I immigrated to the USA and earned a pension there. Now my US Social Security benefits are reduced because I receive a pension from Barbados. One has nothing to do with the other and I want my money back! Signed: Angry Immigrant.
PERSONAL FINANCE
World Economic Forum

How to integrate disability inclusion in disaster risk management

It is crucial that persons with disabilities be accounted for in disaster risk management (DRM) activities, as they are more vulnerable in poorer regions. You can implement disability-inclusive approaches to DRM by using laws and international agreements or leveraging an inclusive consultation process. Through collaboration and the development of good...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universalization#Ani#Centre#Union Labour#Ilo
albuquerqueexpress.com

International athletes as Mission Olympic Cell members can suggest changes for better results: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said that the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) had the great responsibility of helping create an atmosphere of greater positivity in the Indian ecosystem by strengthening the institutional framework so that the nation would do better in Paris 2024. The 64th meeting of the MOC was being held in New Delhi.
SPORTS
AFP

Why global tech turns to Indian talent

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay  -- Agrawal's alma mater -- has already been recruited by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates at major American tech companies. "When I heard about Parag, I was so happy," she said. "One IITian is also CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. So this is my (stepping) stone now." Twitter's Agrawal is the youngest chief executive in the S&P 500 at just 37.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

STEM has a gender problem. We must address it in the COVID-19 recovery

Women have made significant progress in higher education equality, representing 45-55% of bachelor and master levels of study. However, progress has been slower in subject areas driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution, such as computer sciences and engineering. With the digital economy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution are vital to pandemic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefastmode.com

Airtel Launches India Startup Innovation Challenge

Bharti Airtel, India’s premier communications solutions provider, announced the launch of ‘Airtel India Startup Innovation Challenge in partnership with Invest India. As part of the ‘Startup Innovation Challenge’ early stage technology companies are invited to demonstrate differentiated solutions in the following areas – - 5G –...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
tucsonpost.com

1,000+ US troops to deploy for Africa

More than 1,000 American National Guard troops will soon be shipped to Eastern Africa for a counter-terrorism mission, intended to shore up US bases dotting the region amid a series of ongoing combat and training operations. The military announced the upcoming deployment in a statement earlier this week, saying that...
MILITARY
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

US & Israel mull drills to strike Iran's nuclear sites reports

Israel and the US will discuss the possibility of a joint military exercise to prepare for attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, according to multiple reports, just days after Washington and Tehran sat down for renewed negotiations. The drills will be considered during a meeting between US military officials and Israeli...
MILITARY
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. Washington imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of involvement in hundreds of disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018. Seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion were also sanctioned. They include Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the South Asian country's more than 200,000-strong police force. "We are determined to put human rights at the centre of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy