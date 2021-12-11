ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

 2 days ago
Britain Banksy A person inside Rough Trade in Bristol, England, Saturday Dec. 11, 2021, holds up a T-shirt designed by street artist Banksy, being sold to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The anonymous artist posted on Instagram pictures of limited edition grey souvenir T-shirts which will go on sale on Saturday in Bristol. The shirts have a picture of Colston's empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby. (Jacob King/PA via AP) (Jacob King)

LONDON — (AP) — Hundreds of people lined up Saturday in the English city of Bristol to get the latest work by elusive street artist Banksy — a T-shirt created to help four defendants charged over the toppling of a local statue of a slave trader.

The gray shirt features the word Bristol above the empty plinth on which the statue of 17th-century slave merchant Edward Colston long stood, with a rope hanging from it and debris scattered around.

Anti-racism demonstrators pulled down the statue and and dumped it in Bristol harbor in June 2020 amid global protests sparked by the police killing of a Black American man, George Floyd.

Four people have been charged with criminal damage over the statue’s felling and are going on trial next week.

“I’ve made some souvenir shirts to mark the occasion,” Banksy said on social media Friday. “Available from various outlets in the city from tomorrow. All proceeds to the defendants so they can go for a pint.”

Banksy said the T-shirts cost 25 pounds ($33) and are limited to one per customer.

Banksy’s identity has never been confirmed, but he began his career spray-painting walls and bridges in Bristol, a port city in southwest England. Some of his works have sold for millions of dollars at auction.

Colston made a fortune transporting enslaved Africans across the Atlantic to the Americas on Bristol-based ships. He was a major benefactor to Bristol, with streets and institutions named for him — some of which have been renamed since the statue-felling sparked a debate about racism and historical commemoration.

City authorities fished the Colston statue out of the harbor and say it will be placed in a museum, along with placards from the Black Lives Matter demonstration.

___

Follow all AP stories about racial injustice at https://apnews.com/hub/Racialinjustice.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Girl, 11, finds rare 2,000-year-old coin in Jerusalem that was minted by a priest in 68BC who joined the Jewish rebels during the Great Revolt against the Romans

An 11-year-old girl has discovered a 2,000-year-old coin in Jerusalem that was minted by a Jewish priest who joined the Great Revolt - the first Jewish war against the Romans. Liel Krutokop unearthed the silver piece while working alongside archaeologists at the City of David National Park, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

Woman admits abusing pet marmoset she offered cocaine and flushed toilet on

A woman has pleaded guilty to abusing her pet marmoset, including offering cocaine to the primate and attempting to flush it down the toilet. A court heard how Vicki Holland was aggressive towards the primate, which is native to tropical forests in Central and South America. The monkey’s treatment was shown to the RSPCA after videos were discovered on Holland’s phone by Gwent police after a drug raid at her home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
LiveScience

Rare evidence of Roman crucifixion uncovered in the UK

A man in Roman England, possibly a slave, died brutally when he was crucified in the third or fourth century A.D., according to the archaeologists who found his remains, including a nail hammered through one of his heel bones. The man, who died between the ages of 25 and 35,...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Girl, 11, dies as chemicals discovered at block of flats

An 11-year-old girl has died after a number of chemicals were found at a block of flats in London.The Metropolitan Police said it was called out just after 4pm on Saturday by paramedics who had received reports that the girl was unresponsive at a flat in Sutton Street, Shadwell.She was taken to hospital and died shortly after.The force said the girl’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.Other residents in the block were evacuated as a precaution and are being looked after by the local authorityMetropolitan PoliceThe London Fire Brigade said it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
