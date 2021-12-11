ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Wins are in his DNA. He's got more than 800 of them

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou walk in Lincoln University’s gym, the first person you see, just past the door … Jefferson University women’s hoops coach Tom Shirley. Jefferson’s bench was down at the other end of the court, but a DJ was in charge of pregame sounds and Shirley was staying away from the speaker...

It’s about more than winning for Notre Dame girls’ basketball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Notre Dame girls’ basketball team is focused on not only developing as basketball players but as people. Julia Manley returns for her second year as head coach, still as one of the youngest in the state. Though the Fighting Irish finished with a winless season...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Maggard convinced he got his man in promoting Michael Desormeaux as UL's next head coach

As it turned out, UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard didn’t have to go very far at all to find his replacement for outgoing head coach Billy Napier. One day after the UL Ragin’ Cajuns captured the Sun Belt championship with a 24-16 win over Appalachian State, Maggard named co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux as UL’s new head football coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Bonaventure point guard Kyle Lofton could miss time with ankle injury

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team could be without its X-factor at point guard when the Bonnies host the University at Buffalo this weekend. Kyle Lofton sustained an ankle injury in the final minute of the Bonnies’ 93-81 win Wednesday against Coppin State, but Bona coach Mark Schmidt would not reveal Friday afternoon whether Lofton would be available when the Bonnies (6-1) host UB at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center.
BUFFALO, NY
Bill Belichick got one of the coolest wins of his career in the unlikeliest of ways

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Bill Belichick has won a ton of cool games in his legendary coaching career in the NFL but you have to think that shortly after last night’s victory over the Bills he looked at a stat sheet and giggled a bit over what he and his team had just done in Buffalo.
NFL
Mike Sielski: Dick Allen's absence from the Hall of Fame is an insult to him and the friend who championed him.

There were exactly 90 names and addresses on the email chain that Mark "Frog" Carfagno started at 6:51 p.m. Thursday, the latest missive in a campaign that, over the last 15 years, has come to consume the man. There were sportswriters and media members current and former, and there was a pitcher who won more than 280 games in the major leagues before retiring, and there was an 86-year-old baseball scout who hasn't retired yet, and there was even a movie producer. Carfagno had swept all of them up in the wave of his obsession — his mission to get his friend and former Phillies slugger Dick Allen inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame — and here was one more chance, before the Hall's Golden Days Era Committee voted Sunday night, to send out his rallying cry for the sake of good luck.
MLB
No. 3 UConn goes on two key runs, holds off miracle comeback by UCLA

A bad call, a technical foul on Geno Auriemma, a UConn run to open up a comfortable lead with very little time left, a slew of missed free throws that allowed UCLA to nearly make a miracle comeback and an impressive steal in the post by guard Christyn Williams that did the Bruins in highlighted the Huskies’ 71-61 win on Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
NEWARK, NJ
UConn’s Geno Auriemma managing life without Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl: ‘Got to weather the storm’

These last few days, which Geno Auriemma considers among the most difficult of his career, were supposed to be about UConn adjusting to life without Paige Bueckers. And they have been, mostly. The Huskies on Tuesday learned that Bueckers is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a tibial plateau fracture, an injury that brought all sorts of emotional and basketball complications into the 2021-22 equation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSU transfer DL announces commitment to rival SEC West program

After deciding to leave LSU after his freshman season, Landon Jackson has found a new home. The 6-7, 273-pound defensive lineman announced via Twitter on Sunday that he would be staying in the SEC West and playing for Sam Pittman at Arkansas. A native of Texarkana, Texas, Jackson enrolled at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS

