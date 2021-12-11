Plans in place for Sonic 3

Video game film adaptations, much like live-action anime adaptations, can really be hit or miss. For every Mortal Kombat (1995) there’s a Mortal Kombat (2021). It’s probably best to go into these movies with low expectations. At worst, their awfulness doesn’t shock you. At best, they can completely surprise you with how fun and watchable they are. That’s what happened to me with Sonic the Hedgehog. While not anything amazing, it easily hurdled the low bar set by its contemporaries to be what I consider the best film adaptation of a video game. After watching the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer during The Game Awards last night, it looks like the sequel is poised to clear that bar as well.
Comments / 0