ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Plans in place for Sonic 3

arcamax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' director Jeff Fowler is already thinking about 'Sonic 3'. The filmmaker admitted that he has been considering ideas for yet another Sonic the Hedgehog movie and he hopes he is given an opportunity to make it. He told Collider: "Even if somebody didn't ask me...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Sonic and Tails take flight on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 poster

With the first trailer set to debut this week (5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET on Thursday, 1:00am GMT on Friday), Paramount Pictures has shared the first poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 which sees SEGA’s iconic mascot and his pal Tails pursued by the villainous Dr. Robotnik, played once again by Jim Carrey; check it out here…
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

It’s Sonic vs. Knuckles in the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Video game film adaptations, much like live-action anime adaptations, can really be hit or miss. For every Mortal Kombat (1995) there’s a Mortal Kombat (2021). It’s probably best to go into these movies with low expectations. At worst, their awfulness doesn’t shock you. At best, they can completely surprise you with how fun and watchable they are. That’s what happened to me with Sonic the Hedgehog. While not anything amazing, it easily hurdled the low bar set by its contemporaries to be what I consider the best film adaptation of a video game. After watching the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer during The Game Awards last night, it looks like the sequel is poised to clear that bar as well.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Sonic Rides the Wave - Trailers for Sonic Frontiers and the Second Movie

During The Game Awards 2021 we received two interesting trailers related to the famous Sonic the Hedgehog. The former offers a look at the second movie, and the latter announces a new game from the series. The presence of the super-fast blue hedgehog known as Sonic, SEGA's mascot, was quite...
VIDEO GAMES
PopSugar

Sonic the Hedgehog Finally Teams Up With Sidekick Tails in the New Sequel — See the Trailer!

The official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out, and without all the commotion over bizarre human teeth that followed the original film's trailer, fans can sit back and enjoy the return of key characters — like human pal Tom (James Marsden) and the villainous Dr. "Eggman" Robotnik (Jim Carrey with a ridiculous mustache) — and the debuts of some new ones.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Jeff Fowler
Siliconera

Sonic Movie 2 Will Be Known in Japan as Sonic VS Knuckles

Paramount Pictures confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie will come to Japan as well. However, it also revealed that the movie will have a different title in Japan: Sonic the Movie / Sonic VS Knuckles. The rival echidna will get more attention in the movie’s Japanese release. The...
MOVIES
Polygon

Idris Elba had a lot of questions about Knuckles’ motivations in Sonic 2

What does Knuckles want? Where does he come from? What does he represent to Sonic? What does the Master Emerald mean to him, really?. When Idris Elba signed on to play a superpowered red echidna in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the actor was looking to mine for backstory and identity, and find “everything that an actor needs in order to create a character and a kind of craft performance,” says director Jeff Fowler. “He was just so eager to absorb it all, and workshop him into best version of the character. Which was awesome. It was great to see how much he cared about getting it right.”
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie trailer jammed with classic references

As teased, The Game Awards brought a couple of Sonic reveals our way. Perhaps the biggest Sonic announcement of the night was the first official trailer for the second Sonic movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The trailer features a lot of familiar faces for Sonic fans, and it suggests that this new movie will follow the plot of the games a lot closer.
VIDEO GAMES
The Fordham Observer

Ram Jams: Silk Sonic’s ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Shamelessly fun and jam-packed with soulful, captivating harmonies, the new Silk Sonic record does not disappoint. The debut project between the newly formed duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — “An Evening With Silk Sonic” — delivers on the promise of bringing funk pop back to the mainstream following the release of the album’s two highlight singles: “Leave the Door Open” and “Skate.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog
gamerevolution.com

Sonic Movie 2 and a new Sonic game will get Game Awards trailers

The Sonic movie 2 trailer has finally been confirmed as debuting at The Game Awards 2021 tomorrow night and it won’t be the only Sonic the Hedgehog project there, as it’s also been revealed that the new Sonic game trailer will be there too — which will give fans their first proper look at the new 3D game reportedly called either Sonic Rangers or Sonic Frontiers, at last.
VIDEO GAMES
ghettogamer.net

1. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was a very popular game on the Sega Genesis and for good reason. You got to zoom around as a blue hedgehog, destroying enemies, foiling the plans of Dr. Robotnik, and saving the cute animals trapped in the robots. The graphics were a little sharper than...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Fan Goes Viral for Spotting Surprise Ghost in the Shell Connection

One Sonic the Hedgehog fan has gone viral for spotting a surprise connection to Masamune Shirow's Ghost in the Shell in the newest trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Following the successful release of the first film last year (after the team had to go back to the drawing board in order to redesign Sonic following some backlash from fans), it was announced that a second movie was already in the works for a release in 2022. Now fans have gotten their very first look at the new Sonic the Hedgehog sequel with its first trailer released for fans.
COMICS
Indy100

People are obsessed with this clip of Keanu Reeves losing his mind over the concept of NFTs

2021: The year of the NFT – so much so, Collins Dictionary crowned it the Word Of The Year with a jaw-dropping usage increase of 11,000 per cent. NFT’s have been circulating for some time now and everyone has something to say – including Keanu Reeves. With their new film The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss sat down to discuss the concept of digital scarcity, crypto and NFTs. He laughed – which kind of said it all. “Did you guys see the Matrix NFT they did for Resurrections a couple days ago?” The Verge’s Alex Heath asked. “They came out with 100,000 of them and the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNET

HBO Max: 14 of the best movies to watch

Thanks to WarnerMedia's simultaneous theatrical and streaming release plan, HBO Max sees a ton of major 2021 releases, including James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, musical In the Heights and horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. As if that wasn't enough, it also boasts loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
TV SHOWS
IGN

The Best Comic Book Series or Original Graphic Novel of 2021

Whether you prefer epic superhero sagas, chilling horror tales or intimate, character-driven drama, the comic book industry had a lot to offer in 2021. IGN has narrowed down this impressive lineup to the 10 best comic books of the year. The nominees can be ongoing series, limited series or standalone graphic novels, as long as they were published in the last 12 months. These are our nominees for the best comic book series or original graphic novel of 2021.
COMICS
Outsider.com

‘CSI’ Star Tracee Ellis Ross Says Goodbye to Current Show in Emotional Tribute

Earlier this month, CSI alum Tracee Ellis Ross took to her Instagram account to say farewell to her current hit series Black-Ish in an emotional tribute to her co-stars. In the sweet post, the former CSI star declared it is so hard to say goodbye to the Black-Ish family. But she leaves the set full of joy and pride. “It was an honor to go to work every day. To create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television. It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway.”
CELEBRITIES
pushsquare.com

Sonic the Hedgehog Is Teasing Something for The Game Awards

The Game Awards is set to go live later this week, and as usual, Geoff Keighley is talking up the show big time. In the run up to Geoff's very own E3 presentation awards ceremony, some trickles of info are starting to emerge. One such tease comes from Sonic the Hedgehog's official Twitter account, which has now effectively confirmed the character's presence at the show.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Sonic Frontiers – Sonic Forces Director Leading Development

Sega finally unveiled Sonic Frontiers during The Game Awards 2021, confirming the title’s usage of an open world though it’s being referred to as “open-zone.” Set on the Starfall Islands with deserts, forests and other unique sights, the reveal trailer saw Sonic speeding through the land and seemingly answering a distress call. According to Game Informer, Sonic Team Japan is developing the title while Morio Kishimoto is leading.
VIDEO GAMES
Extra

How Ansel Elgort Prepped for ‘West Side Story’

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Ansel Elgort on Monday at the NYC premiere of “West Side Story,” where he opened up on his prep for the film. Elgort revealed he did dance training for “six months,” adding, “I was one of the weaker dancers, because we’re dancing with real good dancers.”
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy