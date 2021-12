On Friday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was named the 2021 Coach of the Year by the Associated Press. After agreeing to a restructured contract last offseason, Harbaugh has completely flipped the narrative on his Michigan tenure and guided the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff. They beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011 and won a Big Ten championship with a 42-3 drubbing of Iowa in the title game. On Dec. 31, the Wolverines will play No. 2 Georgia for the right to play for a national championship.

