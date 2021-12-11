ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Thousands queue to get limited edition Banksy T-shirts

By Rod Minchin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0vQe_0dKDPnpN00

Thousands of people have queued outside shops in Bristol to buy limited edition T-shirts designed by world-famous street artist Banksy

Five stores across the city were each selling several hundred of the grey souvenir shirts, in aid of the four people facing trial in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston

The shirts have a picture of Colston’s empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby and Bristol written above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vJuU_0dKDPnpN00

Banksy said proceeds from the sale would be given to the four people facing trial next week in the city accused of criminal damage.

In a post on Instagram, Banksy said: “Next week the four people charged with pulling down Colston’s statue in Bristol are going on trial.

“I’ve made some souvenir shirts to mark the occasion. Available from various outlets in the city from tomorrow. All proceeds to the defendants so they can go for a pint.”

Bristol-based Banksy said sales would be limited to one per person and each T-shirt would cost £25 plus VAT

The names of the five shops – Frontline Video in St Paul’s, Hakuna Matata, That Thing, Friendly Recs and Rough Trade – were announced on Saturday by local radio station Ujima Radio.

Hundreds of people queued outside the Rough Trade record shop in Bristol, among them were brother and sister Tom and Rosie Levins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXzKH_0dKDPnpN00

“When we got in the queue, I don’t think we were really confident,” Miss Levins said.

Her brother added: “I collect all the Banksy stuff I can get hold off. When stuff comes up in Bristol and you get a chance…”

On Monday Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 36, and Sage Willoughby, 21, face trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The bronze memorial to the 17th century slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 last year, before being dumped in Bristol Harbour and later recovered by Bristol City Council.

Charges allege that the four defendants, without lawful excuse, jointly and with others, damaged the statue of Edward Colston, a listed monument belonging to Bristol City Council.

It is claimed that the defendants committed the offence “intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged”.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Queues form as Banksy Colston statue trial T-shirts go on sale

Large queues formed as limited-edition T-shirts made by anonymous street artist Banksy went on sale. The Bristol-born artist announced on Friday night that the shirts would go on sale at locations in the city. He said they had been created to show support for the four people about to go...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Banksy designs T-shirt in aid of Colston statue accused

Street artist Banksy has switched to the rag trade and will be selling T-shirts to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.The anonymous artist posted on Instagram pictures of limited edition grey souvenir T-shirts which will go on sale on Saturday in Bristol.The shirts have a picture of Colston’s empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby and BRISTOL written above.He said proceeds from the sale will be given to the four people facing trial next week in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Celebratory Jackets

The Beinghunted. Tilak 20 Raptor MiG GORE-TEX PRO Jacket has been announced by the brand as a new collaboration with Tilak to mark is 20th anniversary and provide wearers with the ability to easily withstand the elements no matter where they go. The jacket is made with the triple-layer GORE-TEX...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Banksy makes T-shirt 'souvenirs' for statue-toppling trial

Banksy says he has made T-shirts to "mark the occasion" of the trial of four people accused of pulling down the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol. Three defendants are due to go on trial on Monday charged with criminal damage after the 17th Century slave trader's statue was torn down in June 2020.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Banksy is selling t-shirts so ‘Colston Four’ can go ‘for a pint’

Banksy is turning his attention from street art to clothing as he aims to raise money for the “Colston Four”.Bristol-based Banksy will be selling t-shirts to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.The anonymous artist took to Instagram to post pictures of limited edition grey souvenir t-shirts which will go on sale today in Bristol. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Edition#Banksy Five#Frontline Video#Friendly Recs#Ujima Radio#Bristol Crown Court#Bristol City Council
The Independent

‘Irrelevant’ that Colston was a slave trader, statue damage trial told

Jurors trying four people accused of toppling a statue of Edward Colston have been told the fact he was a slave trader is “wholly irrelevant”.Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, Jake Skuse, 33, and Sage Willoughby, 22, are on trial at Bristol Crown Court after denying criminal damage.The bronze memorial to the 17th century slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 last year, before being dumped in Bristol Harbour.It was later recovered by Bristol City Council Charges allege that the four defendants, together with “others unknown”, caused damage to the statue and plinth...
EDWARD COLSTON
Robb Report

Vintage Watch Dealer Harry Fane on London’s Best Tailor, ‘Running’ in Hyde Park and Great Cartier Finds

Over the past four decades, Harry Fane has become the go-to source for vintage Cartier watches and jewelry, which he sells out of his private gallery, Obsidian, in London’s Mayfair. He began his career at Sotheby’s London, LA and New York, before venturing off on his own to sell American art, eventually homing in on smaller collectibles. Looking for a coveted Cartier Crash timepiece? Fane sold the last of 20 to be made in the ultra-rare London series but is known for hunting down equally rare models. Need the delicate mechanism of a Cartier Mystery Clock repaired? His team has...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Pens

Pen enthusiasts will be excited to hear that 'Cult Pens' has released a limited-edition 'Onoto Christmas Carol Fountain Pen.'. Onoto Christmas Carol Fountain Pen is made with high-density acrylic and features a black barrel body with intricate gold holly leaves and snowflakes details. The cap is decorated the same way but with a pocket clip engraved with a chevron pattern and the Onoto logo. The pen uses a gold-plated stainless steel Onoto size seven nib and has two weight options of 25g or 32g depending on the user's preference. The Onoto pen can be refilled with standard pattern ink cartridges, and every order comes with a free 80ml Onoto Ink bottle.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
SFGate

All in the name: UK school to end 311-year slave trader link

LONDON (AP) — First his statue met a watery end during last year's Black Lives Matter protests. Now another school in southwest England that bears the name of slave trader Edward Colston is changing its name. The governors of Colston’s School, which was set up in 1710 in Bristol, said...
U.K.
abc17news.com

School in UK city of Bristol to ditch slave trader’s name

LONDON (AP) — A 311-year-old school in southwest England named after the slave trader Edward Colston is to change its name following a wide-ranging consultation. The governors of the fee-paying Colston’s School, which was set up in 1710 in Bristol, said Monday that the school will be renamed next summer with current and former students, parents and staff all to have a say. They said the name the events that took place during the protests in Bristol in June 2020, which saw Colston’s statue in the city toppled, prompted renewed questions over the retention of his name across the city.
EDUCATION
BBC

Harlow: Ambulance in seven-hour wait outside hospital

A widower says he will "never get over" the death of his wife after she waited for seven hours in a "freezing cold" ambulance outside a hospital. Alison Drewett, 64, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, on 7 November after experiencing a seizure. Her husband Michael...
HEALTH
BBC

Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed

A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks. Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May. Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham...
SOCIETY
tripsavvy.com

Exmoor National Park: The Complete Guide

Straddling West Somerset and North Devon, the coastline of Exmoor, the highest on Britain's mainland, forms the first section of the South West Coastal Path. Here, red deer and wild ponies run free and colorful towns and villages dot the coastline, providing a number of bases to hike from. Visitors can go stargazing or try some of the local seafood in villages including Porlock, Lynton & Lynmouth, or Dunster, which has the added bonus of being near the dramatic Dunster Castle.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

377K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy