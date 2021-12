Who doesn’t love puppies? They’re some of the most adorable creatures on the planet. Playful, affectionate, and silly, puppies enrich our lives and ask for so little in return. But we’ll be honest with you: sometimes, our puppies can drive us up the proverbial wall with their incessant barking. You’re not alone if your sleep schedule is virtually nonexistent because your puppy likes to sing the song of his people in the middle of the night. Have you ever wondered how to stop a puppy from barking? We’ll let you in on a few tried and tested tips that can stop inappropriate puppy barking for good—within reason.

