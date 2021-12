ELKHORN – The Elkhorn Antlers took the fight to the undefeated York Dukes in the opening quarter on Tuesday night, scoring the game’s first five points. However, nine points on a trio of 3-pointers from sophomore Kiersten Portwine helped the Dukes weather the storm, as York led 17-12 after eight minutes. The Dukes eventually pulled away, rolling to a 67-33 win to improve to 4-0 on the season.

YORK, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO